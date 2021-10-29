Big test for Gary Moore’s Porticello at Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase meeting

Wetherby is preparing for its two-day bet365 Charlie Hall Chase meeting.

GARY Moore’s French import Porticello must concede weight all round in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby – the day one highlight of the Charlie Hall Chase meeting.

A winner of a valuable Auteuil event for his former trainer David Cottin, Porticello beat Magistrato who has since joined Paul Nicholls and was an easy winner at Chepstow on his British racecourse debut.

Moore, sending a rare runner north at this stage of the season from his Sussex base, will certainly know where he stands after today’s Listed contest.

“Porticello is a great, big horse and I can’t believe he was able to win at Auteuil in April as a three-year-old,” said Moore.

“He goes nicely, although he would not be the flashiest work horse.

“Hopefully, he shows more on the racecourse than he does at home.

“He was pretty expensive, and the form of his win in France obviously looks pretty good. I just hope he lives up to his reputation.”

Defending champion Cyrname and Harry Cobden heads the field for tomorrow's Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Donald McCain’s Sacre Pierre is already a dual winner. After his promising successes at Uttoxeter and Cartmel, he is the only runner in the field to have won twice over hurdles.

“The ground won’t bother him if it rains – whatever it is, he’ll be fine,” said McCain.

Dan Skelton’s Too Friendly and Alan King’s Oceanline meet again here, with the latter having a length and a quarter to find from their run at Stratford this month.

There is a very interesting novice chase on the card – which sees Paul Nicholls’ Barbados Buck’s, rated 143 over hurdles, clash with Lucinda Russell’s Grade One winner Ahoy Senor.

The latter has already missed one intended engagement this season because of quick ground, so Russell will be praying the forecast overnight rain falls.

A second Listed event on the card is the Cash Out At bet365 Handicap Chase with Nicholls’ Magic Saint set to carry top weight on his first outing since a wind operation.

Bobby Renton winner Whoshotthesherrif, trained at Catterick by Phil Kirby, is back over the same course and distance – and Henry Oliver holds high hopes for The Big Bite.

“Johnny (Burke, jockey) schooled him last week and he jumped lovely. He goes well fresh, and I would be very hopeful of a big run,” said Oliver.

“This trip around Wetherby for a first start of the season will be absolutely ideal, although we have it in our minds to try him over further this season. We felt it was worth giving him an entry in the Ladbrokes Trophy (Newbury), just to keep our options open, and we’ll see how things unfold.”

Burke partners Clondaw Castle in tomorrow’s Charlie Hall Chase in which defending champion Cyrname heads a seven-strong field.

In other news, Harry Skelton became the latest jockey to ride 1,000 career winners when Dorisa Queen prevailed at Stratford.

“I’ve had 995 in the UK, three in France and two in Ireland. In a few days, I’ll hopefully be celebrating 1,000 British winners!” he said. “It’s a great honour to ride 1,000 - and I’m still only 32, so I worked out if I can ride 125 for the next eight years I can hit 2,000. So that is the next goal.”

Meanwhile Flat legend Frankie Dettori, 50, says he has no plans to retire following yesterday’s launch of his autobiography Leap of Faith.

“At the moment it is not on my mind. I still enjoy what I’m doing. Health-wise I’m still pretty good and I’m pretty fit. I have no intention of stopping,” he said.