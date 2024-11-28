Bradford Grammar School's Edwin Van Lopik in for the long haul as he targets Olympics rowing spot
From beach sprint, where competitors dash across the sand before getting into their boats, to offshore, which is similar only that it is done over longer distances and is Van Lopik’s preferred style, the Guiseley-born teenager is considered a genuine prospect.
Van Lopik has a lot on his plate with his studies and playing a musical instrument for a national band, as well as his rowing, but he won’t be put off from his dreams.
“I’d love to go to the world offshore championships which is the top level of the longer format,” said the 17-year-old.
He began rowing in year seven.
“My school is good at hosting a ‘learn to row’ session for year sevens. It was offered to me, and I thought ‘why not?’” he explained.
“In the first sessions, there were a lot of people, then there was about 10 of us who were really committed. Now it’s only me who competes.”
Edwin is new to offshore rowing, but has quickly taken to the long distances.
“It was something I’d been looking at for a while, but it’s difficult getting to the sea,” he joked.
Offshore rowing is best suited to those with specific body types.
“I’m a smaller, lighter athlete and with coastal rowing, there’s a benefit in being smaller because you need to accelerate across the beach. I’m suited to something more dynamic,” he remarked.
Training for these races is about precision and dedication.
He said: “At the moment the focus is on mileage. This week I’ve been doing gym sessions in the morning and then going on the rowing machine.
“As we get closer to the season, we’ll include more anaerobic work to gain the edge.”
Van Lopik is in full-time education and belongs to the National Youth Brass Band, so achieving highly is a balancing act.
“It’s challenging getting the right balance,” admitted Van Lopik. “It’s about looking at what’s next and prioritising that. Just before my grade eight cornet, I didn’t focus on rowing much.
“Now, my Oxford University application is my focus, but I always try to keep two of the three going.”
Should he get into university, where he hopes to read history and economics as a dual honour, Van Lopik hopes to play a part in Oxford’s rowing tradition.
Eventually, representing the Great Britain rowing team at an Olympics is a possibility, even if he has Dutch ancestry.
“The name comes from my grandpa; he was born in Holland, but he moved when he was 10 and he’s been here so long that he’s lost Dutch citizenship,” he explained.
A rare illness struck one of Van Lopik’s school team-mates, but this inspired him to do some charity work that is incorporated with Bradford’s year ahead.
“Six months ago, someone at the school club was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, and they spent a week in hospital,” he added. “We pulled together to raise money and awareness for the disease.
“The goal is to row 2025 kilometres which is about 48 marathons. The inspiration is Bradford, it’s the city of culture next year so we want to celebrate that.”