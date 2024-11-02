Paul Nicholls expects drying conditions to bring out the best in Bravemansgame as he looks to regain his crown in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine-year-old was a comfortable winner of the West Yorkshire showpiece two years ago en route to striking gold in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day, but last season he had to make do with the silver medal in both races, with a runner-up finish in Haydock’s Betfair Chase sandwiched in between.

While some members of his Ditcheat string have looked in need of a run this autumn, Nicholls believes Bravemansgame is fit enough to do himself justice on his seasonal debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s totally different ground to 12 months ago, when it was basically heavy ground. He ran a good race (last year), he just blew up from the back of the last,” said the Ditcheat handler.

On the march: Welsh Charger ridden by David Noonan on their way to winning the bet365 Handicap Hurdle on day one of the Charlie Hall meeting at Wetherby (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA)

“We think we’ve taken a different approach this year, as we wanted him ready for this, rather than trying to leave a little bit of improvement for the Betfair Chase. I don’t think we’re going to go for the Betfair Chase this year, unless the ground happened to be fast.

“He’s in good shape. He had an away-day and worked very nicely with Ginny’s Destiny about 10 days ago. His schooling is good and we cauterized his palate in the summer. There’s lots of positives, but the most important thing is the ground.”

While Nicholls is pleased with the prospect of a sound surface for Bravemansgame, his former assistant Dan Skelton has decided against running his Cheltenham Festival winner Grey Dawning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season’s Turners Novices’ Chase victor does hold an alternative engagement in the Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle on Sunday, but again his participation will be ground dependent.

Conflated is one of two Irish-trained contenders, along with the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the 10-year-old Conflated is a familiar figure in the division who has two Grade One titles to his name, in the Irish Gold Cup and the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

He has also been placed in several top-class contests, including finishing third in the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup, and looks to get his season up and running after parting company with Jack Kennedy at the first fence in the BetVictor Chase at Punchestown two and a half weeks ago. “He was unlucky first time out, he just clipped a heel and came down, but at least he finished the course (riderless) and in a way he sort of had a run,” said Eddie O’Leary of owners Gigginstown House Stud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that means something – he had a decent gallop! He goes to Wetherby because he’s far better off left-handed, so we hope he has a clear round and hope for a bit of luck.”

French Dynamite was triumphant in last month’s BetVictor Chase and bids to provide Mouse Morris with back-to-back Charlie Hall wins following the success of Gentlemansgame 12 months ago.

Morris said: “French Dynamite came out of Punchestown in great order.

“He won nicely the last day. He had race fitness on his side, but it was a good performance and opens up a few more doors for him in terms of distance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More locally trained is Patrick Neville’s The Real Whacker, conqueror of Gerri Colombe in the 2023 Brown Advisory and tried in the very best company since. He ran in the Kerry National at Listowel in September, but unseated his rider at the 10th obstacle.

Neville said: “The Real Whacker goes into the Charlie Hall in great form.

“We were disappointed at Listowel, as we had him fairly ripe for the day. We will never know what would have happened, but it looked like he was going to run a good race.