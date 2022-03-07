Sheffield Sharks’ shock London victory is a warning to play-off rivals says Mike Tuck

In the groove: Sheffield Sharks' Kipper Nichols, above, and Antwain Johnson scored 21 points apeice in the win over London. Picture: Dean Atkins

That is the firm belief of Sharks captain Mike Tuck after a 83-76 win over big-spending Lions at the Copper Box Arena at the weekend moved Sharks up to second place in the BBL Championship standings.

London have the biggest budget in the league, have already won the BBL Cup, are in pole position to win their BBL Trophy semi-final and had a successful campaign in the FIBA Europe Cup earlier this season.

But on the back of 21 points apiece from Kipper Nichols and Antwain Johnson, Sharks upset their vaunted opponents.

Warning: Sheffield Sharks captain Mike Tuck. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It was a great win and our spirits are really high because of it,” said the Sharks’ long-standing captain Tuck.

“London Lions have had a lot of investment this season, they’ve got the biggest budget in the league and they’ve been able to sign a lot of talented players because they’re playing in the continental leagues as well.

“For us going there we felt like a team with a chip on our shoulder with something to prove to people.

“But we’re a confident bunch the way the season has come together and our mid-season signings have fitted in.

“We felt it was important we prove that, not only to London but to the rest of the league.

“That was our mentality going into the game and it’s our mentality going into the rest of the season.”

The victory sets Sharks up nicely. Out of both cup competitions and with Leicester Riders looking uncatchable in the race for the BBL Championship, the Play-off trophy is the last piece of silverware to win.

To put them in the best possible position to do that, Sharks want the minimum of a top-four finish to give them a home second leg in the play-off quarter-finals.

“It’s all about us, what we can control and concentrating on our own games,” said Tuck, whose Sharks last won a trophy back in 2016.

“Win as many games as possible from now until the end of the season, that’s the message.