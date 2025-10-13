Captain Bobby Chamberlain looking for Hull Seahawks to start soaring

By Phil Harrison
Published 13th Oct 2025, 19:15 BST
LEADING MAN: Hull Sehawks' captain Bobby Chamberlain. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.placeholder image
LEADING MAN: Hull Sehawks' captain Bobby Chamberlain. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.
BOBBY CHAMBERLAIN says Hull Seahawks can’t afford to put too much pressure on themselves following a sticky start to their NIHL National regular season campaign.

The Seahawks got back to winning ways on Sunday night when beating visitors Romford Raiders 6-1 on home ice.

But it is only the second win from seven games so far for Matty Davies’s team, their fifth defeat of the campaign coming on Saturday when they were edged out 4-3 at Peterborough Phantoms.

Ethan Hehir, Lee Bonner and Johnny Corneil were on target in Cambridgeshire for the Seahawks, but two points was never in danger once back home 24 hours later.

Beau Reeder showed further signs of his progression and ability to adapt to life in the second tier when scoring his first goals for the team, with Corneil, Owen Bruton, Emil Svec and Jason Hewitt also getting on the board in front of a 1,200-plus home crowd.

“We know we’ve had a tough start but when you look at the defeats, they have all been one or two-goal games,” said captain Chamberlain.

“So we’ve just got to tweak a few things. We’ve done well in spells in every game but we’re finding ways to lose.

“But we can’t too much pressure on ourselves, we just need to keep ticking the wins off now and get back up that table.”

Sheffield Steeldogs also got back to winning ways when they made it a weekend to forget for Milton Keynes Lightning at Ice Sheffield on Sunday.

Goals from Oliver Knaggs and Walker Sommer looked like they would be enough to earn a 2-1 win for the hosts.

But Illia Korenchuk struck to equalise with just 39 seconds of regulation remaining - adding to Jordan Cowie’s 31st-minute strike – to take the game into overtime.

However, the Steeldogs took the extra point on offer thanks to Jonathan Phillips’ winner at 61.38.

The Lightning had already lost on home ice 24 hours earlier when Leeds Knights enjoyed a deserved 5-2 win.

The Knights then made it six wins on the trot and moved up to second in the standings thanks to a 6-2 home win over Solway Sharks the following night.

