Cheltenham: How to watch, race guide and latest tips

The showpiece event is one of the highlights of the British racing calendar and is headlined by the famous Gold Cup.

Big crowds are expected this week after the 2021 festival was staged behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can I watch?

The festival starts on Tuesday and ends on Friday with the first race of each day beginning at 1.30pm.

The action is available on ITV1 and Racing TV. ITV's coverage is currently limited to the first five races of the day while Racing TV will show every race from the festival.

Race Guide

Day One: Champion Day, Tuesday, March 15 - Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm, Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm, Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm, Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm, Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm, Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm, National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm.

CHELTENHAM: The festival welcomes fans back this year after going ahead behind closed doors in 2021. Picture: Getty Images.

Day Two: Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 16 - Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm, Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm, Coral Cup – 2.50pm, Champion Chase – 3.30pm, Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm, Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm, Champion Bumper – 5.30pm.

Day Three: St Patrick’s Thursday, Thursday, March 17 - Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm, Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm, Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm, Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm, Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm, Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm, Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm.

Day Four: Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 18 - Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm, County Hurdle – 2.10pm, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm, Gold Cup – 3.30pm, Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm, Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm, Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm.

Latest Tips