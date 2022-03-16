Cheltenham Tips: The picks to make for the Champion Chase and other races on Ladies Day

The 12-year-old will be best remembered for winning the Grand National twice and it is a shame that he never got the chance to emulate Red Rum.

Nevertheless, his Cheltenham exploits are simply incredible and while Quevega has six victories to her name, they all came in the same race.

What makes Tiger Roll’s achievements far more meritorious for many is that eight years ago he won the Triumph Hurdle and he also won the National Hunt Chase back in 2017.

TIGER ROLL: Could claim a sixth career win at the Cheltenham Festival today. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Even if those were his only career highlights it would be some record, but to add two victories at Aintree as well and we are talking about a little living legend.

It is because of that all the talk about his handicap mark should not sour his achievements, but Gordon Elliott could not have been more bullish in a recent update about his well being.

At the turn of the year French import Prengarde was all the rage for this, but there was very little encouragement to take from his only run in Ireland to date and Easysland seems a shadow of the horse who beat a below-par Tiger Roll a couple of years ago.

A victory for the Tiger will send the returning crowds wild.

In the opening Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Willie Mullins’ decision to swerve the much stronger Supreme on the opening day can pay off with Sir Gerhard.

He looked a strong stayer when seeing off stablemate Kilcruit in the Champion Bumper last season and nothing he has done over hurdles has suggested he will not reach the very top.

While he does lack experience having had only two outings, it shows the regard in which he is held that some were a little disappointed that he only won a Grade One by six lengths at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Bank on Mullins to have sorted his jumping out since then.

The most successful trainer in Festival history might have to give best in the feature on day two, the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, however.

While he does hold an extremely strong hand with Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi, they face an immovable object in the shape of Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin.

It is hard to see how Energumene can turn the tables on Shishkin from their Ascot meeting given the Irish raider met every fence on the perfect stride, had the rail to help and Shishkin made a few niggly mistakes but still came out on top.

Mullins himself appears to favour Chacun Pour Soi, who is brilliant at his best but many will find it hard to forgive him for folding up the hill 12 months ago. He has since disappointed on his only other UK start in the Tingle Creek at Sandown.

Put simply, Shishkin looks bomb proof and should he get beaten then it will be a long week for the home team.

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase looks a cracker, with Bravemansgame as good a jumper as a novice to be seen for years.

He already has one verdict over Ahoy Senor to his name at Kempton, which makes their score one apiece after Lucinda Russell’s charge came out on top over hurdles at Aintree.

Kempton was always likely to suit the speedier Bravemansgame, though, and the Scottish raider will be much more at home over this stamina test.

It can often turn into a real slog, which will also work against L’Homme Presse who steps up to three miles for the first time, and it may be that Ahoy Senor does a ‘Champ’ on his more speedier rivals and outstays them up the hill.

Philip Hobbs’ Camprond will be much more at home over the Coral Cup trip than he was over the minimum in the Greatwood, when he was last seen.

He was far from disgraced there, when fourth to West Cork, but it seems noteworthy that Hobbs has kept his powder dry since November, so he must think a mark of 140 is reasonable.

With course form in the bag, the recent dry spell is also in his favour.

Before Midnight was only beaten a length by subsequent Game Spirit winner Funambule Sivola when in receipt of 4lb.

Given Funambule Sivola has a genuine each-way chance in the Queen Mother earlier on the card, Sam Thomas’ Before Midnight could still have some wriggle room from his mark of 148 as he bids for glory in the Grand Annual.

He was very impressive when making all at the track in October to beat Sky Pirate, winner of this race 12 months ago who cannot be discounted off just 4lb higher.

Quevega’s son Facile Vega has looked a bit of a freak in winning two bumpers to date and is taken to remain unbeaten in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

SELECTIONS