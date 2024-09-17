Commonwealth Games in Glasgow: Netball, squash and boxing set for nervous wait to learn fate

The green light for a scaled-down version of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026 was widely greeted as good news yesterday but for a number of sports it means a nervous wait to learn whether they will form part of the programme.

Commonwealth Games Scotland announced in April it had developed a “cost-effective” proposal to stage the Games, following the announcement in July 2023 that the Australian state of Victoria had withdrawn as hosts.

On Tuesday the proposal secured the backing of the Scottish Government, paving the way for a formal announcement of Glasgow’s hosting in the weeks ahead.

The 2026 Games are set to be significantly scaled down.

Helen Housby of Team England's netball team in action in the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

It is understood between 10 and 13 sports are set to feature, compared to 19 at the 2022 Games in Birmingham and 17 the last time they were held in Glasgow 12 years ago.

Early indications are that as few as four venues will be used for the Games, with athletics held at Scotstoun Stadium and swimming taking place at Tollcross.

That means a number of sports will be waiting nervously for final details of the proposal.

For the likes of netball, pictured, and squash, in particular, the Commonwealth Games is their ‘Olympics’ because they are not involved in the global event which took place in Paris this summer.

Squash has been added to the Olympic programme for Los Angeles in 2028 and netball is a contender for inclusion in Brisbane four years later due to the appeal of the sport in Australia, but traditionally for those sports the Commonwealth Games is the pinnacle. Other sports effectively put on notice by a smaller event include boxing – which has a fight on its hands to retain its Olympic place – hockey and crown green bowls.

The total budget for the Games is expected to be about £114m, with no cost to the taxpayer. The 2014 Games held in Glasgow, which featured 17 sports and was widely regarded as a success, cost £543m.

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray said in a response to a written question lodged at the Scottish Parliament: “The Scottish Government has conducted a thorough assessment of Commonwealth Games Scotland’s proposal for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. On that basis, I have written to the Commonwealth Games Scotland today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal.”

Commonwealth Games Federation president Chris Jenkins welcomed the news, adding: “We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Scottish Government for several months and are delighted to hear CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026,” said Jenkins.

