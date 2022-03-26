VICTORY: For Sheffield's Dalton Smith. Picture: Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom.

After Smith had dominated for 10 rounds, Moylette's corner threw in the towel after two knockdowns in quick succession early in the final round.

The win saw Smith, who has now recorded eight knockouts in his 10 victories, crowned the WBC international silver super lightweight champion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the Sheffield man was comfortable for most of the contest, he was deducted two points in the seventh for a low blow and a round later was given a final warning after catching Moylette below the belt for a second time.

Smith enjoyed a hugely-successful 2021 as he moved his professional record to 9-0 while picking up the English super lightweight title and the WBA inter-continental belt.

In contrast, it was only Moylette's second outing since the end of December 2018, with his last contest in March 2021 lasting just over a minute as he knocked his opponent out in the first round.

It was a cagey contest through the first three rounds, with Smith doing enough to stay on top. The Sheffield fighter looked strong in the second but was sent a warning shot by Moylette late in the round.

In the third, he was in control until a stumble gave Moylette some encouragement to come forward but Smith remained composed under the increased pressure.

VICTORY: For Sheffield's Dalton Smith. Picture: Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom.

At the start of round four, Smith was given a warning about low blows as he then proceeded to land some strong combinations through the gloves. Moylette came out swinging in response but couldn't connect.

The Irishman did have some joy late in the round as he had Smith against the ropes but the Yorkshireman wrapped up Moylette to avoid any damage.

Moylette took plenty of punishment in the fifth as Smith settled into a solid rhythm, which he would keep up throughout the sixth.

Smith risked being his own worst enemy as the contest moved into the final rounds. In the seventh he was docked two points for a low blow on Moylette before being warned for a final time in the eighth round.

After another punishing round from Smith in the ninth, the fighters touched gloves at the beginning of the 10th before Moylette was put down twice. The second knockdown was the last act as the Irishman's corner threw in the towel.