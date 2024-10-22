Denied: His long putter in hand, Dan Bradbury of Wakefield walks onto the 18th green after winning the FedEx Open de France 2024 at Le Golf National.

DAN BRADBURY says he will not let the prospect of a place on next season’s PGA Tour distract him from continuing his strong finish to the year as he once again refuted claims that he is breaking a rule by anchoring his putter to his body.

The 25-year-old from Wakefield was nervously looking over his shoulder at the tour relegation places heading into last weekend’s Open de France when he took the bull by the horns to emerge from a cluttered leaderboard and snatch a victory that has completely transformed his outlook for next season.

Two more good weeks at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Championship and DP World Tour Championship next month could see him rise even further and claim one of 10 promotion spots to the PGA Tour in America in 2025.

For a man who learned the killer instinct he displayed in Paris during five years on the US Collegiate circuit, it is quite the enticing prospect, not that Bradbury is allowing such thoughts to cloud his focus.

Dan Bradbury of England poses with the trophy after winning the FedEx Open de France 2024 at Le Golf National on October 13, 2024 in Guyancourt, France. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

“I went from trying to keep my DP World Tour card to trying to get a PGA Tour card in the space of a day basically,” said Bradbury, who sits 23rd on the Race to Dubai rankings, seven spots shy of the lowest-ranked player not already on the PGA Tour being eligible to graduate to that circuit next year.

“I’ve got to look at the PGA Tour but at the end of the day, I’ve just got to go out and try and finish the season well. Wherever I finish, I finish. Top 30 is significant for getting in the Open next year.”

He has that mindset because his second season on the DP World Tour had not gone anywhere near as smoothly as his first. That debut year got the kickstart of a victory in the season-opening Joburg Open, and after riding that through to a place at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship by virtue of being in the top 50 on the standings, everything was looking up.

But he has struggled all this year to match that performance - up until Le Golf National.

“I think the expectations I put on myself based on last year haven’t helped and I came out this year pretty flat,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “People say in an individual tournament it’s hard to follow up a good round, and it’s hard to follow up a good year.

“I struggled to get anything going, but I made some changes in the middle of the year changing my caddie who is much more active on reading greens and I moved to the longer putter.”

And it is that long putter that has caused a stir, with people on social media using a clip of Bradbury’s putting stroke and alleging that he has broken a rule, specifically rule 10.1b of the R&A’s Rules of Golf.

The rule states “the player must not anchor the club, either:

Directly, by holding the club or a gripping hand against any part of the body (except that the player may hold the club or a gripping hand against a hand or forearm), or

Indirectly, through use of an “anchor point,” by holding a forearm against any part of the body to use a gripping hand as a stable point around which the other hand may swing the club.

If the player’s club, gripping hand or forearm merely touches their body or clothing during the stroke, without being held against the body, there is no breach of this Rule.”

Bradbury insists he is not anchoring the club and has not been cautioned for doing so by any rules official. “I know I’m not, the Tour know I’m not,” said Bradbury.

“I’ve seen the footage, I think the camera angle is bad, it does look close, I know I’m close but I also know I’m not touching.

“Your thumb cannot touch your body and my thumb doesn’t touch my body.

“Fair enough people question it, but the rules officials on our Tour are fantastic, they are very on it, I spoke to one of them this week and they said we were watching and we know you weren’t.

“I’m a bigger lad and I’ve got space there, so I’ve got a baggy shirt. It’s allowed to touch your shirt.

“My technique has been the same since the summer, if people had an issue with it, they would have said something then. When I went to the technique in the first place one of the first things I said to my coach and my caddie was ‘I don’t want any questions’ and unfortunately because I’ve won there are questions.”

The Tour has confirmed to The Yorkshire Post that no allegations have been made by fellow members and that a tour official reassured Bradbury before last week’s tournament in Andalucia that what he is doing is within the rules.

The allegations have taken a little gloss off what is comfortably the best result of Bradbury’s young career, and one that again showed his winning mentality.

At one stage he was one of 11 players tied for the lead over the closing holes at Le Golf National, when he made his move.

“In college I won a few times, so I know I can win which is a nice feeling,” he said.

“After my approach into the 15th my caddie said to me ‘why have you aimed there?’ and I said then there’s a lot of good players in the mix, no one is going to give it to you.

“If I sit around waiting for someone to hand it to me I’m going to be there all day so you’ve got to go out and win it.”

He did just that, and boy did he celebrate.

“Because I didn’t really celebrate the first one (Joburg Open), I felt like I had to make up for it this time and it’s safe to say I did that,” laughed Bradbury, who managed to back it up with a 20th-place finish at the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters this past week, despite admitting to some ‘sloppy’ play on Thursday and Friday.