DANNY CARE hopes to be able to give something back to the game by helping to inspire the next generation of future England and Harlequins stars after deciding to call time on his own illustrious professional career.

Scrum-half Care, now 38, won a century of international caps and has made just shy of 400 club appearances since arriving from Leeds Tykes in 2006.

He helped Quins land two Gallagher Premiership titles and also lifted the 2011 European Challenge Cup during his 19-year association, which is set to come to an end following Sunday’s home match against Exeter at The Stoop – provided a knee injury holds up.

With three Six Nations crowns, including the 2016 Grand Slam, and having being brought back into the England fold to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup, Care has just about done it all in the game.

The 38-year-old is set continue his association with Quins in an ambassadorial role, providing the opportunity to help out in the club’s charitable arm and community programmes.

“It is something we have been talking about for years actually, as I always wanted to stay involved with the club in some aspect when I stopped (playing),” he said.

“The ambassadorial role will hopefully be doing a lot of working with the (Harlequins) Foundation, trying to help them and drive their messages.

“Hopefully (I will also) be around on some match days, in and around the fans and around potential sponsors.

“The role is still to be fully ironed out, but I am so pleased and so grateful for the club that they wanted me to still be around and try and help out where I can – so can’t get rid of it yet.”

Care – who had started out with dreams of becoming a professional footballer before switching sports – hopes his experiences can encourage others take up the game.

“Something I am incredibly passionate about is trying to help other kids, other people, people that maybe never played rugby before, to try and get a ball in their hands and realise how special this game can be,” he said.

“I feel like I owe the club, I need to give them something back for all the years they have stuck by me.