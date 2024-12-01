Doncaster Knights 52 Cambridge 17: Committed Knights get just reward

Playing with authority, pace and control, Doncaster produced a match winning performance which destroyed Cambridge by eight tries to two at Castle Park, a result which moved the Knights to sixth position in the Championship and onto 15 points from six games.

With a challenging contest at Chinnor, the Oxfordshire club next Saturday, the display against Cambridge, in which winger Jordan Olowofela scored twice, was satisfactory preparation as Chinnor - coached by the former England forward Nick Easter – are probably better opponents than their league place, seventh, suggests.

In addition to Olowofela’s tries on 68 and 75 minutes, there were first-half tries by forwards Joe Jones and Thom Smith, plus centre Connor Edwards, inset, and then another five following the interval by centre Zach Kerr, scrum-half Alex Dolly and the outstanding No 8 Morgan Strong whose power and threatening style typified the commitment of the pack throughout. Strong’s example was fully supported by Welsh captain and lock Ben Murphy, making his 50th appearance for the club.

Having lost badly at home against Nottingham and London Scottish in the league in September and October, this encouraging effort should provide genuine optimism for the future.

Connor Edwards crossed the tryline for Doncaster Knights in the win over Cambridge (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Director of rugby, Sir Ian McGeechan, was understandably delighted: “We are starting to put together performances of 70-80 minutes so that sides are kept under pressure.

“We created some pleasing chances, but we are still a relatively new group. The pack are getting the confidence and understanding they need.

“We put pressure on in the set-pieces, we were good at the breakdown and, as the game went on, we used the ball better and more efficiently.”

Doncaster’s third Championship win was also the result of accurate goal kicking by fly-half Russell Bennett who struck six conversions.

“We’ve been taking steps in the right direction and in the Premiership Cup,” said Bennett.