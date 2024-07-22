Doncaster Knights start new era of Championship optimism with home double

Doncaster Knights will start the new RFU Championship season with successive home games in September as the second tier looks to establish itself as a stronger competition in 2024/25.

The biggest battle has arguably been won by clubs in the Championship when they successfully rebuffed the Rugby Football Union’s advances to create a closed-shop ‘Premiership 2’.

In June, after successful lobbying by the Championship clubs, the RFU Council approved a promotion and relegation deal that relaxed strict minimum operating standards criteria and extended the deadline for achieving those standards over four seasons.

Despite finishing sixth last season, Doncaster were the only team that expressed an interest in winning promotion to the Premiership.

Semesa Rokoduguni, formerly of Bath and England, has joined Doncaster Knights (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

As it is the team led by head coach Joe Ford and with Sir Ian McGeechan acting as consultant director of rugby, can now plot a promotion campaign in a season that begins at home to Ampthill on the weekend of Saturday, September 21.

Long-time rivals Nottingham then visit Castle Park a week later.

Doncaster – who recently signed Fijian-born former England back Semesa Rokoduguni, inset - then visit champions Ealing Trailfinders on the weekend of October 5.

Hartpury provide the Christmas opposition at Castle Park on Saturday, December 28, and the Knights finish their season away at Ampthill on May 31.

Championship chairman Simon Halliday said of the 12-team league: “The role of our league as a conveyor belt of talent for English rugby will continue to feature strongly as we build and invest in our competition through the development of a new league in 25/26.