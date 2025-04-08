Encouraging update on future of snooker's World Championship at the Crucible

Sheffield City Council and snooker chiefs have had ‘constructive conversations’ over the last 12 months to keep the World Championship in Sheffield.

Snooker’s annual season-ending tournament has been held at the Crucible theatre since 1977, but the current contract in Sheffield runs out in 2027.

Talks to keep the tournament in Sheffield have been going on since Kyren Wilson was crowned world champion 12 months ago, and this morning a joint statement on behalf of World Snooker Tour, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Theatres was issued.

The statement read: “Sheffield loves snooker. Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres and World Snooker Tour have been working together, along with the BBC and partners across the city, to make the 2025 World Championship the best yet. We can’t wait to welcome the snooker world back to the iconic Crucible theatre this month.

England's Kyren Wilson poses with the trophy after victory over Wales' Jak Jones in the World Championship Snooker final at The Crucible in Sheffield last year (Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“Sheffield City Council, World Snooker Tour and Sheffield Theatres are longstanding partners.

“Over the last 12 months we have had constructive conversations, with national Government, and key partners, about the World Snooker Championship beyond 2027.

"Due to the sensitive and commercial nature of these ongoing discussions, no announcement on the future of the Championship will be made by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres or World Snooker Tour during this year’s event.

"When we can share more information with the millions of snooker fans around the world, and with the people of Sheffield, we will provide an update."