At the end of a deeply frustrating autumn campaign, England faced the nightmare scenario of former coach Eddie Jones striking the knockout blow.

There were positives for Steve Borthwick's under-fire side in their hat-trick of defeats against the southern hemisphere big three but in a results business, it was all style and no substance.

For all their bright attacking play, England had developed a losing habit just as Jones was preparing to roll back into town for the first time since his sacking in 2022.

The last England coach to preside over five straight defeats, there was a certain irony that Jones was in charge of Borthwick's destiny, albeit with a limited Japan outfit.

In a match he could not afford to lose, Borthwick avoided the worst-case scenario but a routine win over a team ranked 13th in the world will do little to silence his critics who will claim it merely papers over the cracks.

Nevertheless, an enthusiastic Twickenham crowd lapped up a performance that highlighted the attacking talent in the England ranks.

As attention turns to the Six Nations at the start of next year, Borthwick can point to an entertaining brand of rugby that was lacking under his predecessor.

Questions will continue to be asked about whether England can keep the door shut at the other end against the top nations but a first win since the rout of Japan in June was gratefully received by the locals.

Tom Roebuck celebrates his first England try. (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Just as they did in Tokyo, Borthwick's side posted a half-century of points after breaking the Brave Blossoms' spirit with five first-half tries.

England were shaky defensively in patches but on an afternoon when they simply had to win, they did so with a swagger.

The Red Rose end the year with a record of five wins from 12 matches, a poor return even accounting for competitive performances in the previous autumn internationals against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

In the end, Borthwick's flagging team lacked the killer instinct required to beat the best, losing those Tests by a combined 16 points after pushing the All Blacks close in their backyard in July.

The spotlight was on Steve Borthwick on Sunday. (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

If those matches taught Borthwick anything, it is that England must work on their physical and mental endurance.

Limp finishes had been a feature of this autumn campaign but Borthwick's men outscored Japan three tries to one in the final quarter to end the year on a high.

It was a low-key return for former boss Jones, who pulled out of his pre-match media duties for health reasons and avoided the role of pantomime villain on matchday.

The Australian had been heavily criticised in the weeks leading up to the clash with Danny Care labelling him a "despot" who oversaw a "toxic" environment, comments backed up by former England team-mate Danny Cipriani.

Eddie Jones was back at Twickenham with Japan. (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

England were warned to expect 'chosoku (super-fast) rugby' but the first opportunity Japan got to attack in home territory, they went for goal.

Naoto Saito pulled his long-range penalty attempt wide and the Brave Blossoms were out of the match by the time they got another chance.

England scored two early tries to settle any nerves, Ollie Lawrence giving Ben Earl a clear run to the line after bursting through in midfield from Marcus Smith's flat pass before Sam Underhill burrowed over from close range.

Captain Jamie George dotted down from the back of a lineout drive and repeated the trick on the opposite flank soon after to put the hosts out of sight with barely half an hour on the clock.

England's defensive frailties were on show when Dylan Riley broke from deep with the help of a dummy before giving Saito a clear run to the line – but their response was emphatic.

Prop Will Stuart stretched Japan with a pass a fly-half would have been proud of to give replacement Chandler Cunningham-South – on for the injured Underhill – the time and space to put Ollie Sleightholme over, the wing finishing after kicking ahead for himself.

Ben Earl celebrates scoring the opening try. (Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

The match was over as a contest but with Jones' half-time words still ringing in their ears, the Brave Blossoms upped the tempo following the resumption to give England something to think about.

Tommy Freeman brought the home team back to life with a moment of magic, the wing putting George Furbank over with a classy reverse flick pass after a wayward lineout from Japan prompted a quick shift to the right.

Replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie powered over from close range but the visitors were on the board again when Kazuki Himeno raced in from Yukio Morikawa's offload with England all at sea in midfield.

After being denied his first international try in a move that was eventually finished by Cowan-Dickie for his second score, Tom Roebuck got off the mark just minutes later from a smart kick by Fin Smith.

England saw out a resounding victory but the Six Nations will make or break the Borthwick era.

England: Furbank; Freeman, Lawrence, Slade, Sleightholme; M Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Curry, Underhill, Earl.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Baxter, Opoku-Fordjour, Isiekwe, Cunningham-South, Randall, F Smith, Roebuck.

Tries: Earl (9), Underhill (14), George (23, 31), Sleightholme (37), Furbank (54), Cowan-Dickie (60, 65), Roebuck (69)

Conversions: M Smith 7/9

Japan: Matsunaga; Osada, Riley, Fifita, Naikabula; McCurran, Saito; Okabe, Lee, Takeuchi, Waqa, Uluiviti, Shimokawa, Himeno, Makisi.

Replacements: Matsuoka, Morikawa, Tamefusa, Akiyama, Tatafu, Gunter, Fujiwara, Kajimura.

Tries: Saito (34), Himeno (62)

Conversions: Saito 1/1, Matsunaga 1/1

Penalties: Saito 0/1