Fan favourite Dirk Williams returns to Sheffield Sharks
Dirk Williams was a bit of an uncut gem when he was first recruited out of the University of Alabama in 2017.
In two years, the shooting guard went from a rookie with promise to a key gamechanger for the Sharks, before departing Ponds Forge for Hungary. He returned to the British game for similarly impactful spells at London Lions and Manchester.
Now, aged 30, and after spells in France, Israel and Kosovo, Williams is back in a Sharks uniform, having become the third player to sign for the forthcoming 2025/26 Super League Basketball season.
Williams said: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Sheffield. It’s where I started my professional career and I have very fond memories of my time here.
“To see the progress the club has made since I was last in the Sharks’ jersey; having their own venue and the success they had winning the Cup last season, I can’t wait to get back with the team.
“I still know a lot of the staff so it will be a quick transition for me to make and I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”
Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons believes he is getting a more complete version of the player he had to say goodbye to in 2019.
“He is an athletic, talented player and I’m sure he will get the fans off their seats,” said Lyons, who has already confirmed the signings of Rodney Glasgow Jnr and Prentiss Nixon for the new campaign, scheduled to start in September.
“Dirk began his career with us and his talent was clear to see then, but he now returns to us having gained experience overseas both domestically and in European competition, and I’m excited to bring him onboard.”