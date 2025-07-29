Sheffield Sharks have delved into their past to sign a playmaker they hope can propel them to a successful future.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dirk Williams was a bit of an uncut gem when he was first recruited out of the University of Alabama in 2017.

In two years, the shooting guard went from a rookie with promise to a key gamechanger for the Sharks, before departing Ponds Forge for Hungary. He returned to the British game for similarly impactful spells at London Lions and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, aged 30, and after spells in France, Israel and Kosovo, Williams is back in a Sharks uniform, having become the third player to sign for the forthcoming 2025/26 Super League Basketball season.

Dirk Williams is back for the Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

Williams said: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Sheffield. It’s where I started my professional career and I have very fond memories of my time here.

“To see the progress the club has made since I was last in the Sharks’ jersey; having their own venue and the success they had winning the Cup last season, I can’t wait to get back with the team.

“I still know a lot of the staff so it will be a quick transition for me to make and I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons believes he is getting a more complete version of the player he had to say goodbye to in 2019.

“He is an athletic, talented player and I’m sure he will get the fans off their seats,” said Lyons, who has already confirmed the signings of Rodney Glasgow Jnr and Prentiss Nixon for the new campaign, scheduled to start in September.