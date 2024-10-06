Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver impressed by 'honest' performance at Swindon Town

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was delighted with the way his team bounced back after their midweek mauling to pick up a valuable point in a 0-0 draw at Swindon.

He said his side dug in after the 5-1 home defeat to MK Dons to prove their grit.

Following a game of few chances at the County Ground, he said: “I am pleased with the point. It could have been three but we showed good resolve and it was a good response from the other night. I knew we would get that – we have honest lads, we just had a few aberrations the other night and moments of madness.

“So to travel all the way here and dig in like we did just showed the lads want to do it right.

“People were putting the miles in. That’s what we wanted more than anything.”

Weaver said the performance represented what he wanted his team to be about.