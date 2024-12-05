Harry Tanfield appeals to British Cycling for deadline extension as he fights to launch UCI team

Two Yorkshire brothers, concerned by the closure of yet another British team, are bidding to launch their own operation in an effort to maintain the country’s representation at continental level.

Great Ayton’s Harry and Charlie Tanfield, who between them have raced at World Tour level on the road and won Olympic medals on the track, have joined forces to try and create a new team but need the sport’s governing body British Cycling to meet them halfway by extending the strict deadline imposed upon them.

The brothers were forced into action after their UCI Continental team, Saint Piran, announced on November 25 that they could not operate men’s and women’s teams in 2025 due to difficulties in obtaining sponsorship after what the team described as “turbulent media coverage”.

That followed Trinity Racing – backed by former Tour de France rider Pete Kennaugh - announcing 10 days earlier that they too would not be funding a road team for next season.

Brothers in arms: Harry Tanfield and Charlie Tanfield have joined forces to try and keep British team interest at UCI Continental level (Picture: SWPix.com)

The decisions leave Harry, 30, and Charlie, 28, and countless other British riders without a road team for next season.

The Tanfields and a group of friends were given a 10-day window by British Cycling until December 6 (today) to show an agreement in principle for a UCI licence application.

Should they fail, then Britain will not have a team at UCI Continental level, the rung below the World Tour.

But the elder Tanfield has been fighting an uphill battle and needs a stay of execution from the governing body.

Harry Tanfield is fighting to launch a team in 2025. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We’re hoping for an extension, we need to work together with the federation on this, we can’t just be a one party versus the other party, because otherwise it’s not in anyone’s interests,” Tanfield told The Yorkshire Post.

“We can’t commit to sponsors, we can’t do what we need to do in signing up sponsors when we don’t know yet if we have a title sponsor yet or a licence yet.

“It’s like the chicken and the egg situation.”

He continued: “British Cycling want to see a £300,000 budget that’s carefully costed out, but the problem is we’re doing this now so late in the year because we have to do it now, but the issue is all the companies we speak to have set their marketing budgets for 2025.

“We have partners for 2026 who are buying into what we are doing but they can’t do anything for next year because their budgets are done.

“We just need a bit more time to find the sponsorship for next year.

“So it makes it very difficult because they’re having to reallocate the budget.”

For Charlie, who won an Olympic silver medal as part of the team pursuit squad in Paris, road cycling is just something he does to supplement his track career.

But for former World Tour rider Harry, cycling on the road is his primary job, which is why he has taken the pro-active step of trying to launch a team himself.

He is also gravely concerned about the future for emerging British road cyclists.

All the great names of British cycling over the last decade or so - Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish, Ed Clancy, Tom Pidcock - rode on teams like the one the brothers are trying to set up, a bridge between junior and senior continental ranks.

“With Saint Piran and Trinity stopping, there’s just no professional teams left in the UK,” warned Harry.

“That’s really worrying, nothing at all for the younger riders to progress to.

“As it stands there’s enough of us to have team whereby we could ride a few low-level races but without the licence we couldn’t ride Tour of Britain.

“British Cycling set the rules and you’ve got to play by them.

“What we’re proposing is not just a one-year fix, this project or team needs to be around for a few years at least.

“We have the vision to be around for a few years - because if not there’s no solution for junior riders, and without professional teams in this country they’ll have to move abroad.”

Tanfield, who has been encouraged by the support he has received, said: "This wasn't the plan to start a team at this time of year, but there's nothing else for the UK. British Cycling aren't going to make a Conti team, are they?

"So we just felt we should try it.

“We have a really positive plan for the team and just want to get to a decent level.

“But it’s a lot more than I bargained for.”

Tanfield has been actively seeking sponsors on social media and trying to raise awareness in the project.

He added: “Anyone who would like to be a part of this project, reach out to me on LinkedIn or Instagram.