How Josh Warrington’s drawn rematch has left the Leeds Warrior in limbo

Josh Warrington cast a forlorn figure after his featherweight rematch with Mauricio Lara was stopped and declared a draw. Picture: Steve Riding.

There was no redemption to be had for the Leeds Warrior as his rematch with Mauricio Lara ended in a technical draw after referee Steve Gray waved the fight off because of a cut over the Mexican’s left eye.

Warrington’s frustration was visible while the 20,000 supporters who had packed into Headingley made their feelings known as a night that had promised so much ended in anti-climatic fashion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of work had gone into getting the event on, after Leeds Rhinos had initially been refused a licence to host the card. It was a decision made unanimously by Leeds City Council before Warrington and his team lobbied to overturn the ruling.

Josh Warrington made an aggressive start to his rematch with Mauricio Lara at Headingley stadium. Picture: Steve Riding.

As Warrington made his way to the ring, he admitted to feeling unstoppable, as he was roared on by his home support in the biggest boxing event in Leeds since he won the IBF featherweight title at Elland Road with a stunning win over Lee Selby.

This fight meant just as much. Make no mistake, it was a career-defining night for Warrington but the result leaves him in limbo.

He admits he wants to fight Lara again and avenge his only professional defeat but that could prove difficult. The Mexican’s cut was deep and was only getting bigger as the fight was stopped.

Referee Gray fulfilled his duty of care to Lara by not letting him begin the third round. The 23-year-old, who is unbeaten in his last 12 fights, will now need time to recuperate and is unlikely to be back sparring for a number of months. Warrington is clearly keen to get one over on Lara but it may be time to move his focus elsewhere as Lara recovers.

The referee stops Josh Warrington's fight with Mauricio Lara as the Mexican's corner try to stem the flow of blood from a head wound caused by an accidental clash of heads. Picture: Steve Riding.

Since knocking out Sofiane Takoucht in the second round at Leeds Arena in October 2019, it has been a frustrating 23 months for Warrington.

He re-signed with promoter Eddie Hearn in early 2020 but saw his plans for a featherweight unification bout with Can Xu derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After 15 months of inactivity, he was knocked down and knocked out for the first time in his career by Lara in an empty arena.

That put his ambitions back as he set his sights on a rematch with Lara with the controversial end to Saturday night’s contest only added to Warrington’s frustration. He will now take time to decide his next move with it unlikely Lara would be ready for a third instalment within the next six months.

“I am 30-years-old and I have had seven months out, how long do I wait before he is in the gym and back training - is it another seven months?,” reflected Warrington.

“Originally, when I re-signed with Eddie I was 28. By 30, I wanted to be a unified champion with a lot more zeros in the bank. The pandemic and then getting chinned, it has not worked out that way.

“For myself, mentally, I want to get that win over him but there could be a lot of waiting around.

“It is a decision me and my team are going to have to sit down and have a long think about it.”

Hearn wants to arrange a fight for the Leeds Warrior before the end of the year but it is unlikely Lara would be ready in time.

Hearn is keen to see the pair go head-to-head again but Warrington might contest other fights in the interim, stating: “There are other options out there for Josh Warrington and we’ll see how quick Mauricio Lara heals up.

“I’d like to get Josh Warrington out as soon as possible, he’s fresh, he’s done two rounds tonight and I don’t know where that would be but I don’t think Lara is going to be back soon.

“We’d like to get Warrington out in the next two months and then that third fight would be early next year.”

Hearn was initially frustrated by the decision to wave the fight off as he added: “I had the hump because I thought Lara was looking for a way out of the fight.

“But then I went and had a look after the doctor called the fight off and the cut was absolutely horrific.