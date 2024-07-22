How much did Yorkshire golf sensation Dan Brown earn from his Open Championship exploits
The 29-year-old who plays out of Romanby Golf Club was making his major championship debut, but that didn’t deter him shooting a 65 on Thursday evening to rise to the top of the leaderboard.
He stayed there all through the rain on Saturday before falling away on the closing two holes and then drifting down the leaderboard on Sunday as Xander Schauffele stormed to victory.
Brown finished in a tie for 10th, and with it, pocketed £245,553 for his efforts, eclipsing the biggest pay day of his career which came when he won the ISPS Handa Invitational in Northern Ireland last August.
He also climbs 88 places on the official world golf rankings, from 272nd where he began Open week, to 184th, and he's also up to 54th on the Race to Dubai rankings.
That top-10 finish also secures him a return to the Open at Portrush next year.
Sheffield’s Joe Dean finished 25th in just his second Open appearance, to earn £96,378, and climbs to 30th on the Race to Dubai rankings in what is still his debut season.
Schauffele banked nearly £2.4m for his second major victory of the year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.