Yorkshireman Dan Brown enjoyed one of the best weeks of his golfing life at the Open at Royal Troon – and it came with a healthy pay packet.

The 29-year-old who plays out of Romanby Golf Club was making his major championship debut, but that didn’t deter him shooting a 65 on Thursday evening to rise to the top of the leaderboard.

He stayed there all through the rain on Saturday before falling away on the closing two holes and then drifting down the leaderboard on Sunday as Xander Schauffele stormed to victory.

Brown finished in a tie for 10th, and with it, pocketed £245,553 for his efforts, eclipsing the biggest pay day of his career which came when he won the ISPS Handa Invitational in Northern Ireland last August.

Northallerton's DanBrown (left) played the final round of the Open with USA's world No 1 Scottie Scheffler (Picture: PA)

He also climbs 88 places on the official world golf rankings, from 272nd where he began Open week, to 184th, and he's also up to 54th on the Race to Dubai rankings.

That top-10 finish also secures him a return to the Open at Portrush next year.

Sheffield’s Joe Dean finished 25th in just his second Open appearance, to earn £96,378, and climbs to 30th on the Race to Dubai rankings in what is still his debut season.