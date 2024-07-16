Huddersfield’s Josh Caygill secured a podium finish in the prestigious 6 Hours of São Paulo race.

Caygill raced alongside Marino Sato and Nico Pino, securing third place in qualifying.

The position was then maintained in the gruelling six-hour race, giving the team a podium finish in Brazil.

Speaking afterwards, a beaming Caygill said: “I haven’t stopped smiling - it’s absolutely mega. We were fast in every session and fighting to be at the front all weekend.

The #95 crew secured a podium finish in Brazil. Image: United Autosports

"I was happy with my two stints in the car. I was pushing hard, we had some good racing out there."

The race is part of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the effort gave racing partners United Autosports and McLaren Automotive their first WEC LMGT3 podium.

The São Paulo success is yet another feather in the cap for the team, who were co-founded by Richard Dean and Zak Brown in 2009.

It also marked Caygill’s first podium in the WEC, which will continue in Texas in early September.

He said: "Marino and Nico spend a lot of time with me to make me faster, so thank you to those guys. It’s nice to get a result for me personally, but this is for everybody in the team.

"We are all pushing so hard, so it’s amazing when it pays off. At this level, it’s such a big deal. There is no easy podium. So to get this one, the first for me, the first for United Autosports and McLaren in the new WEC LMGT3 era, I’m buzzing.”

Sato added: “We still have gains to make, to close the gap to the leaders, but we’re definitely going in the right direction.