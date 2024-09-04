OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS at Hull Seahawks this season as the organisation adapts to life without formidable defensive duo Brock Bartholmew and Declan Balmer.

The pair were among NIHL National’s leading defencemen last season, coming first and third respectively in the list of top-scoring players from the back end.

But both have moved on, Bartholomew back to North America and Balmer to pastures new after taking up a career opportunity outside of hockey.

Left-handed Canadian Bartholomew posted 76 points including 24 goals in just 63 games, while Balmer was not far behind with eight goals forming part of his 64-point haul from 62 matches.

STEPPING UP: Hull Seahawks' coach Matty Davies believes defenceman Tom Stubley is coming into his prime. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Both will clearly be missed but head coach Matty Davies, having already secured the homecoming of veteran blueliner Dave Phillips before Balmer’s departure, believes there are others who will step forward and fill the gap alongside the Great Britain international.

One of them is 25-year-old Tom Stubley, who in an injury-hit 2023-24 posted two goals and 16 assists in 48 games.

“Tom is coming into his prime years,” said Davies. “You look at his resume and he’s played a lot of hockey already and I think he’s now at the stage of his career where I believe we’re going to see the best of him.

“He is way more offensive than most people realise. He’s really skilled and he’s got a lot more to his game than just being a solid D man - which he obviously still has to show.

MOVED ON: Declan Balmer has taken up a career opportunity outside of hockey. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“I just think this year he will combine the two and he will take on a bigger role with Dec not being here anymore and it’s on him now to prove that he has got that in his game.