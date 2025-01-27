PARTY TIME: Emil Svec scores in Hull Seahawks' 6-1 win at home to Solway Sharks on Sunday. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

MATTY DAVIES hailed his Hull Seahawks team after they posted a four-point weekend to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the NIHL National standings.

Having come from behind to edge out title-chasing hosts Swindon Wildcats in a shoot-out on Saturday night, the Seahawks enjoyed a more comfortable evening on home ice 24 hours later when they saw off Solway Sharks 6-1.

Bobby Chamberlain and Lee Bonner both bagged two goals apiece, with Emil Svec and Johnny Corneil weighing in a game the hosts had secured before the end of the second period.

It leaves Davies’s team three points ahead of Peterborough Phantoms with 16 games remaining.

“It was a massive performance in Swindon, it takes a lot to win down there,” said Davies. “It was always going to be flat at times given the travel back the night before but it was a big win against Solway, too - we needed that.”

Peterborough kept up the pressure on Hull when they won 4-3 at home to Leeds Knights, avenging the previous night’s 6-4 loss in West Yorkshire.

Mac Howlett broke the deadlock at 15.55 before the Phantoms got ahead through Nathan Salem and Austin Mitchell-King.

Bow Neely broke his goal duck for the season to level at 31.11 and after Luke Ferrara restored the hosts’ lead, Oli Endicott squared things up again at 35.40.

Cameron Hough put Peterborough ahead again at 45.14 and, this time, there was no way back for the two-time champions.

Sheffield Steeldogs slipped up 4-1 at home to Swindon.