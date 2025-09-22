LEADING MAN: Forward Bair Gendunov led the way for Sheffield Steeldogs with a five-point weekend. | Steeldogs Media.

Rounding up the opening weekend’s action from NIHL National

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS delivered an early sign of their intent for the new NIHL National season by enjoying an opening four-point weekend - one of three teams to do so.

A 5-3 win over arch-rivals Hull Seahawks on Saturday night - when they twice c ame from behind - was followed by a hard-fought 4-3 overtime win at Romford Raiders 24 hours later.

It provoked a tough two days for the Seahawks and defending league champions Leeds Knights, who both failed to pick up a point.

The Seahawks’ hopes of bouncing back from their opening night derby defeat were denied when they went down 4-2 at home to Swindon Wildcats, while the Knights were edged out 4-3 at Peterborough Phantoms having lost their home opener 7-4 against Telford Tigers on Saturday.

Nathan Ripley was the match-winner in Romford on Sunday, striking just over two minutes into overtime for the Steeldogs who had fallen behind to a Jarrett Baker power play strike at 17.43.

Brandon Ayliffe made it 2-0 early in the second before Liam Steele doubled his tally for the season to halve the deficit at 29.53.

Jonathan Phillips levelled just under two minutes later, although the visitors went into the second break trailing 3-2 after Jake Sylvester struck at 36.33.

Captain Jonathan Kirk hauled his team level just over three minutes into the third which is how it stayed until Ripley’s winning strike.

GOOD START: New head coach Slava Koulikov oversaw a four-point opening weekend for Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Steeldogs Media. | Steeldogs Media.

Having lost out at Ice Sheffield the previous night, the Seahawks will have been desperate to respond in front of their own fans and couldn’t have asked for a better start when they took the lead against Swindon through Caly Robertson with just 76 seconds gone.

But the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead into the break through a double from Edgars Bebris and doubled their advantage when Ed Bradley beat Jordan McLoughlin at 22.52.

Owen Sobchak made it a one-goal game on the powerplay just after the halfway mark but that was as close as the hosts got, their hopes extinguished completely when Ben O’Connor made the points safe with an empty-net strike with just 56 seconds remaining.

Rocked after conceding four unanswered third period goals in a 7-4 home defeat to Telford, Leeds’ woes continued in the first period in Peterborough when they found themselves trailing 4-1 after 20 minutes.

Luke Ferrara and Dillon Lawrence struck inside the first 10 minutes for the Phantoms, who made it 3-0 through Cameron Hough at 14.38 before drawing a response from the visitors at 16.29 when Matt Staudacher found the net.

A second for Lawrence just under a minute later - again on the power play - restored the three-goal cushion before the Knights rallied in the second.

A second for defenceman Staudacher just after the halfway mark offered hope, which was enhanced two minutes later by a shorthanded marker from Finley Bradon.