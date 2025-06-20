'I guarantee we will play our game': New Doncaster Knights head coach makes pledge

Nick Westby
Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
Incoming Doncaster Knights head coach Darren Fearn has vowed to continue the team’s “fast-paced, action-packed” brand of rugby when the job of getting Yorkshire’s leading club into the Premiership resumes in September.

The forwards coach has been promoted to the top job following the news this week that Joe Ford has moved to Premiership side Sale Sharks as their attack coach.

Under Ford, Doncaster clicked into gear in the second half of the season, winning 12 games in a row, a sequence that took them to a third-place finish and raised expectation of a more concerted push for the Premiership next term.

Club president Steve Lloyd described their style of play last season as: “a fast, action-packed game which is how rugby should be played. We’re scoring lots of points and you don’t score points without a ball in your hand.”

Ex Newcastle Falcons, Sale Sharks and Bedford Blues prop Darren Fearn is the new head coach of Doncaster Knights. He is pictured holding a training session at his local Scarborough RUFC (Picture: Andy Stanning)placeholder image
And Fearn is pledging to honour that, while inviting the Knights family to play their part as well.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to be head coach of this fantastic club and continue working with this group,” said Scarborough-born Fearn.

“This season we started to see the benefits of a collective understanding of what ‘our game’ looks like.

“We need to keep developing this and I guarantee that we will.

Joe Ford has left Doncaster Knights to take up a role with Sale Sharks. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)placeholder image
“When I say ‘our game’, I don’t just mean players and staff, I mean everyone involved in the club, especially the supporters who have got behind our team this season.

“Whether it was those of you who filled the supporters’ bus to Ampthill or making Castle Park bounce.”

A club statement announcing Fearn’s appointment, read: “‘Daz’ is highly respected figure in the English coaching landscape. He has a real wealth of experience from multiple levels of the game.

“Most importantly, Daz has been a huge part of the team’s success this season.

Darren Fearn in his Sale Sharks playing days (Picture: Tom Shaw/Getty Images for BT)placeholder image
“His influence on the group, both on and off the field, has been immense, earning the respect and trust of the players through his honest approach, detailed coaching, and unwavering commitment.”

Fearn played for Newcastle Falcons and Sale Sharks and was director of rugby for the University of Newcastle and head coach of England Students for six years before joining Doncaster’s coaching staff last summer.

Ford – who had three spells as a player with Yorkshire Carnegie – departs the club after 18 months as head coach, having initially joined as backs coach under Steve Boden.

