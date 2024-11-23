'I want to do as much damage as possible': Judd Trump targets more glory at UK Championship in York

Judd Trump has come a long way since he announced himself on the world stage back in 2011.

He steps out in York for the Victorian Plumbing UK Championship safely ensconced as world No 1, the boy from Bristol spent most of 2024 living in Hong Kong, and for a player who created headlines with his ‘sexy snooker’ he now believes he has the best safety game on the planet.

The 35-year-old has always possessed the power and panache on the table, now he has added a defensive side to his game which makes him the complete player.

You only have to look at his results over the last 12 months. In 15 consecutive tournaments, he reached at least the quarter-finals, winning four and banking over £1.5m prize money.

Judd Trump of England plays a shot during the First Round Match between Judd Trump of England and Kyren Wilson of England on Day Three of the MrQ Masters Snooker 2024 at Alexandra Palace (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

When Trump played John Higgins in the world championship final of his breakthrough year of 2011, few inside the Crucible could imagine the success which was to follow.

Young players are always emerging in sport, but many times the promise of youth is not always fulfilled. Trump is definitely not in that camp.

Trump – fresh from winning the China Open – knocked out defending champion Neil Robertson in the first round in Sheffield, 13 years ago, and riding the wave of success went all the way to the final.

His swashbuckling style quickly earned him a legion of fans, in a sport which craves personality and characters.

Back in the day: Judd Trump of England in action against Mark Allen of Northern Ireland during the Masters Snooker at Wembley Conference Centre on January 12, 2009. (Picture: Phil Cole/Getty Images)

And while he fell at the final hurdle – Higgins, the master of granite snooker, won 18-15 – Trump had arrived on the world stage. “He was playing a brand of snooker I have never seen in my life,” reflected Higgins.

The Trump who opens his UK Championship campaign on Tuesday against Neil Robertson/ Matthew Stevens, is a different animal to 2011.

“Since 2019, my safety has been very good,” he said. “I’ve always had great belief in my safety, but it has maybe been overlooked a bit.

“There is no player that I’m worried about. My safety is much better than anyone’s at the top level.

Judd Trump celebrates as he wins the 2019 Betfred World Snooker Championship final at Crucible Theatre (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“That shows in the results, because my break building hasn’t always been the best over the last year or two.

“I’ve not been prolific like four or five years ago with the breaks, it is just my safety which is better than anyone else.

“When I made the world final and lost to John Higgins in 2011, I didn’t think I needed it. I just relied on potting.

“When I beat John in the 2019 world final it was different, I was playing so well and nobody could have got close to me in that final. I didn’t need it in that match.

“It has always been there since about 2015, but it has steadily improved and is now more consistent.”

Trump will be looking to win his 30th ranking title in York.

Surprisingly, he has not won the title since his solitary success in 2011, when he beat Mark Allen 10-8. He would lose in the final to Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2014 and Neil Robertson in 2020.

But that 2011 triumph - his first Triple Crown success - would be the springboard which elevated him to the next level.

“After losing the 2011 Crucible final, it was important to put it behind me quickly,” Trump said, in an interview published in the official UK Championship programme.

“In terms of the trajectory of my career I really needed that UK Championship win to push on to the next level.

“After that I was always steadily winning one or two events a year. It propelled me to a different bracket with the best players.

“Ever since that moment, I’ve been in the top six or seven in the world and stayed there every year. I take a lot of pride in that.

“If you are able to stay in that part of the rankings, when you see other players dropping down, you know you are putting the work in.

“The 2014 final with Ronnie was a game which looked like it had got away. To fight back against him and reel off those frames was a great atmosphere to play in.

“I threw in absolutely everything I could. I didn’t get that chance in the decider though. On another day, I might have won 10-9.

“Everything has a meaning. Every loss teaches you something. Even this season, losing to Kyren Wilson in the finals of the Xi’an Grand Prix and Northern Ireland Open has given me that kick up the backside.

“Each time I lose, even though I’m disappointed, I feel there could be something I can learn from. I’m not getting as down on myself and I’m realising there could be a bigger meaning behind the defeats.”

Trump arrives in Yorkshire - still grimacing after this week’s arrival of freezing temperatures and snow - more acclimatised to warmer climes.

“I’ve been in Hong Kong for the last eight or nine months,” he said.

“It has been a challenge, but the tour nowadays is more global. It is a great opportunity to live wherever you want. The Middle East and Hong Kong are easy places to live, in snooker terms.

“There are some huge events in China and it’s easy for me to prioritise them.

“There is no reason why I would put all of my time back into living in the UK now. I’ll be basing myself around Dubai and Hong Kong. It is a better lifestyle. I’m a lot happier in good weather and it is inspiring to live in those backdrops.

“I never thought about living in a different country when I was younger. But moving away when I was 19 or 20 to Essex changed my perspective.

“Travelling over the last seven years and going to these places has been an eye opener. For me, it helps seeing other people’s success. I like to be around people who are doing better in life than me. It inspires me to want to get to that kind of state myself.

“Back in Bristol, that is maybe lost now and I’m looking for that next big step over the next five years, where I will probably be at the peak of my career. I want to do as much damage as possible in snooker and be as successful as I can.”