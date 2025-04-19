Iconic Saltburn Bank climb to host stage finale in Women's Tour of Britain

The sweeping roads of North Yorkshire and the now iconic climb up Saltburn Bank will stage some of the finest cyclists in the world for the third year in a row this summer when the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women comes to town.

The opening stage of the four-day race sees a first visit to Dalby Forest and the North York Moors National Park on Thursday, June 5, and a stage finish in Redcar.

A peloton likely to include Yorkshire great Lizzie Deignan in her final season of competitive racing, takes in Pickering, Great Ayton, and Guisborough.

The second stage on Friday is held in the Tees Valley, starting from Hartlepool Marina.

Lizzie Deignan of Lidl-TREK, left, and Anna Henderson of TEAM VISMA - LEASE A BIKE fight it out for second and third on the Saltburn Bank climb during last year's Lloyds Bank National Road Championships (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

It finishes on the 15 per cent gradient of the switchbacks of Saltburn Bank in Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire, a climb gaining notoriety after staging both the men’s and women’s road races at the 2023 and 2024 British Championships.

Preiffer Georgi won both editions of that race.

The Women’s Tour of Britain then moves on to Scotland for the closing two stages over the weekend of June 7 and 8.

Jonathan Day, Managing Director of British Cycling Events, said; "We are excited to once again be breaking new ground with the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women with four completely new stages for the race.

"We have first visits for the race to Dalby Forest and the North York Moors National Park, from where we will race through North Yorkshire and into the Tees Valley.