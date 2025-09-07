Ilona Maher and United States bid winning farewell to York

York witnessed yet more Rugby World Cup drama as the Yorkshire region bid a fond farewell to the global tournament.

A week on from hosting two of the closest-contested matches of the pool stage, the sixth and final game at the York Community Stadium saw Japan come from from behind to beat Spain 29-21 in Pool C.

With both sides looking to secure a first win of the tournament, Spain were 14-5 ahead of the break following tries for Cristina Blanco Herrera and Monica Castelo after Sora Nishimura’s early score for Japan.

Japan, though, rallied in the second half to score three tries in 16 minutes from Nijiho Nagata, Wako Kitano and Komachi Imakugi before Spain saw Anne Fernandez de Corres shown a yellow card. Jennifer Nduka added another try for Japan, with Victoria Rosell Martinez touching down a late consolation for the Spain, who finish bottom.

USA's Ilona Maher (centre) is tackled by Samoa’s Harmony Vatau (right) and Samoa’s Keilamarita Pouri-Lane during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 pool A match at York Community Stadium (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)

The United States, who had kept alive their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages with a dramatic draw with Australia seven days earlier, returned to York on Saturday night to try and finish the job.

They held up their end of the bargain by beating Samoa 60-0, only for Australia to not get completely hammered by England later in the day.

Freda Tafuna, who scored a hat-trick of tries a week earlier against Australia, followed it up with another four in the United States’ rout of part-timers Samoa.

Social media sensation Ilona Maher was again the star attraction and produced and eye-catching turn at outside centre.

Scotland set up a quarter-final with England by going down fighting in a 40-19 loss to Canada at Exeter’s Sandy Park.

The battle to finish top of Pool B was close until Canada, placed second in the global rankings and among the tournament favourites, pulled away heading into the final quarter.

Wales ended a bitterly disappointing World Cup by failing to win a single game as they crashed to a 28-25 defeat by Fiji in a thriller at Exeter’s Sandy Park.