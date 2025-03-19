'I'm more aggressive': Sam Bairstow knocking on door of maiden DP World Tour victory in Singapore

A MIXTURE of trusting the process and being more aggressive are the key ingredients Sam Bairstow believes will help him break his duck on the DP World Tour.

The 26-year-old left-hander from Sheffield has won at every stage of his journey to the top level of European golf, without actually breaking through on the top circuit.

He tees off at the Porsche Singapore Classic on Thursday hoping to go a couple better than he managed at the breakthrough tournament of his rookie campaign, when he finished third, missing out on a play-off by just a single shot.

“I needed an eagle at the par-five last to make the play-off,” said Bairstow.

Got his eye in: Sam Bairstow in action at the Investec South African Open Championship in February where he again he came close to breaking his DP World Tour duck (Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

“I hit a great approach and a great putt. It just didn’t quite drop, but it was nice to see that I could perform when I was under pressure and in that position.

“It gave me a taste for contending.”

Bairstow used that fuel to earn a halfway lead in Japan shortly after, a US Open debut in June, shoot a 62 at the co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour in California and then push his fellow Yorkshireman Dan Bradbury all the way at the Open de France in September.

Yet to savour the sweet taste of victory, Bairstow is not far off.

Sam Bairstow of England plays his tee shot on first hole during the third round on day three of the Joburg Open 2025 at Houghton GC in March (Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

He has made the cut in all six tournaments he has played this year, and encouragingly, finished 10th, 11th and ninth at his last three events.

Knocking on the door is putting it mildly. And that’s where the key ingredients come in.

“As an amateur you could relax a bit near the lead, but on the DP World Tour there is always someone, sometimes more than one guy, who will shoot eight-under,” he said.

“I’ve also learned to just change the way I play. In the amateur game you needed to keep the ball in play.

Alcanada Golf Club in Mallorca where Sam Bairstow occasionally goes back to with Trinifold Sports Management.

“Now I’m more aggressive because you’ve got to be.”

Having learned to take matters into his own hands in these situations, Bairstow at least has the comfort of his methodical planning to fall back on.

Supported in that by his team at Trinifold Sports Management, who have helped with the transition from amateur to professional golf at their Club de Alcanada base in Mallorca, Bairstow has assembled everything required to give him a solid foundation as he makes his way in the professional world.

“I like having everything in order,” said Bairstow, who was a Brabazon Trophy winner and R&A Amateur Championship finalist before joining the paid ranks.

“To come through all the stages and win at every level – apart from the level I’m at now, of course – it’s given me a lot of confidence.

“It’s a big positive and it’s a cliche, but it’s all about the process. Keep doing what you’re good at and it will work eventually.”

Bairstow is one of seven Yorkshire players in the field in Singapore alongside Bradbury, Dan Brown, Joe Dean, Alex Fitzpatrick, John Parry and Daniel Gavins.

There is a sprinkling of European stardust as well with Bob MacIntyre fresh from his Players Championship exploits and former Ryder Cup star Paul Casey in action.

Doncaster teenager Josh Berry is not in the field but still basking in the glow of his first professional win at the Kolkata Challenge on the HotelPlanner.com Challenge Tour in India last week.

Berry birdied the second play-off hole to win having gone into the day leading the tournament by one shot.

“This win is important and it’s good for my confidence as well,” said Berry, who finished seventh at the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour last month. “I know I can do it now, which I think is the key thing.

“I did feel some nerves but that’s what you practice for. I’m looking forward to watching that putt in the play-off back.