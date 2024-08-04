Inspirational Yorkshire duo Bradly Sinden and Caden Cunningham hailed by taekwondo trailblazer Sarah Stevenson
Now working as performance lifestyle practitioner with the GB squad in Manchester, Stevenson - Britain’s first taekwondo medallist back in Beijing - is up close and personal with the next generation.
Her fellow Doncastrian Bradly Sinden was inspired by Stevenson and will look to turn the silver he won in Tokyo into gold in Paris in the 68kg category on Thursday.
“He’s just an incredible athlete, such an inspiration for everyone else in the team,” said Stevenson.
“If you’re a young athlete and want to look up to someone, and you want to know what to do to get to the top then see what Bradly’s doing. There’s so much more to someone than just competing in the ring, he does so much more to maximise his performance inside the ring, outside it. He’s such a professional athlete.
“He’s got 100 per cent, dedication, professionalism, everything young athletes should be doing."
And Stevenson is convinced Sinden will use the heartache of defeat in the Olympic final in Tokyo as motivation in Paris.
“I’ve been there,” she said. “When you’re in that career it’s hard to be proud of the moments where you didn’t quite make it, but it will spur him on to this one and hopefully he’ll go one better, but no matter what, we are so proud of him as a Yorkshireman and someone from Doncaster.”
One of the new kids on the block is Huddersfield heavyweight Caden Cunningham, four years Sinden’s junior at 21 but already a European champion this year, and a very confident one at that.
“He’s got the talent to back it up, he’s just a lovely person inside and out,” said Stevenson, whose coach now tutors Cunningham who will go for gold on Saturday.
“The people going to this Games are such nice people and so inspirational. You can have that confidence as well though, why not be like Caden and say I’m going over there to win.
“What’s the worst that can happen? He’s got such an amazing coach and support around him.”