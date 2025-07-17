'It's why we play' - Brien Diffley on why his return to Sheffield Steelers ticks all the boxes

THERE were no shortage of reasons for Brien Diffley to return for a third season with Sheffield Steelers - but the chance to honour his mother’s memory by advancing his own education helped when it came to making his decision.

Over the course of two seasons, the 30-year-old defenceman has made himself an invaluable member of the Steelers’ set-up, his first year in South Yorkshire seeing him play an integral role in winning an Elite League treble.

As part of his deal for the 2025-26 campaign, Diffley, from Burlington, Massachusetts, will undertake an MBA programme with Sheffield Hallam University.

Diffley spent four years studying at Boston University between 2014-18, a time which was also pivotal in his hockey career and saw him play alongside the likes of future NHL stars such as Jack Eichel, Evan Rodrigues and Clayton Keller.

The chance to further his own education - and therefore his career prospects after hockey - is important to Diffley, particularly given his late mother Susan - who tragically passed away only last month - was the first in his family to go to university.

Central to his return, also, is the determination to prove that the 2023-24 treble-winning campaign was not a one-off.

“As I move towards the back-end of my career it’s about being in a place that I’m comfortable and I know that Sheffield will always take care of business both on and off the ice as well which is a huge thing,” said Diffley, whose return was confirmed on Thursday morning.

“So that made it a really easy decision to come back – just having that consistency and knowing year-in and year-out that you are going to be competing for Championships, playing in those big games, with the big crowds, those big rivalry games – that’s why you play.

“To be among this great core group of guys we have, terrific coaches, the ownership – there is something special here."

Having come so close last season to repeating their league triumph from 12 months previously – the Steelers only being denied on the final day of the regular season – Diffley believes a return to lifting silverware in 2025-26 is a realistic ambition.

“Definitely among the guys coming back - and also with the new players that have signed - there is a feeling that it is time for another piece of silverware,” added the left-hander.

“For those of us that won the treble, there is a desire to prove that it wasn’t a fluke or a one-off and that it is attainable again with our group, so I’m looking forward to that.

“The roster looks great, too. I’m not surprised that we’ve been able to sign such good players. All the new guys know right away that they will be competing for championships and that everything is taken care of on and off the ice.”

The course work he will undertake with his studies will no doubt make for a busier time off-ice for Diffley, but simply being back in Sheffield – at an organisation his mother was greatly impressed by – will help make that side of things easier to manage.

“It’s very important for me and my family,” said Diffley. “I lost my mother a month ago and she was the first one in our family to complete a masters, it was an important thing.

“She was definitely impressed that Sheffield could provide that for players. It’s a big step in the direction of my life and to be able to do that and also honour my mom that way, is special for me.

“She was able to come over in that treble year and was there for the Challenge Cup final win.

“I was fortunate enough to win MVP for that game, so she clearly picked a good night to come over. I’m super-fortunate that that happened and it is one of my best memories, not only from the last couple of years but my whole life.

“And that also played into my decision to come back. My mom had been over to Sheffield, seen the place and enjoyed being there. So there is comfort knowing that she knows I’m safe there and in a happy place.”

Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox said Diffley’s return was a significant bonus for the team.

“He’s such an important piece of our D-core,” explained Fox. “Diff can play a shut-down role with his skating ability and has an elite ability to close quickly and has a great stick.

“He’s great on retrievals and in transition he can also join the rush and will chip in offensively.