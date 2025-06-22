Joe Carpenter makes try-scoring impact for England as Steve Borthwick finalises touring squad

England boss Steve Borthwick is relishing the “great challenge” of taking on Argentina following their statement victory over the British and Irish Lions.

Los Pumas celebrated a famous 28-24 win on Friday evening in Dublin as Andy Farrell’s Lions encountered a setback ahead of their series in Australia.

England, who suffered a last-gasp 26-24 loss to a France XV in a non-capped fixture on Saturday afternoon, face Test matches against the South Americans on July 5 in La Plata and a week later in San Juan. Borthwick’s men will finish their summer tour against the United States on July 19 in Washington DC.

“Argentina are a passionate, committed team who score fast in transitions, and they did that,” said the head coach, referring to the Lions match.

Joe Carpenter of England scores a try during the rugby international match between England XV and France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21, 2025 (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

“Argentina changed their strategy in a couple of areas and ultimately they got some opportunities and they took them really, really well, took them quickly.

“It’s a great challenge, one we’re looking forward to and it’s exciting. This group of players are really enthused by the chance to go to Argentina and play against a very good team.”

Borthwick is due to name his final squad on Monday before England fly the following day.

He gave opportunities to five uncapped players in the experimental fixture against France, with Leeds-born try-scorer Joe Carpenter (pictured), Seb Atkinson and Guy Pepper starting the match and Jack Kenningham and Oscar Beard coming on from the bench.

Joe Carpenter, right, sings the national anthem ahead of his first appearance for England (Picture:Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

England led 24-12 going into the final 10 minutes at Allianz Stadium before conceding two converted tries to lose.

“I had a meeting earlier on this week and I was talking about the importance of disappointment and in Test rugby how one penalty conceded can cost you a Test match,” said Borthwick.

“Ultimately now a couple of people have gone into that arena and that’s happened: gone into the final 10 minutes in a winning position and made some mistakes that have cost us the game.

“While I wanted to win this game – every England supporter wants us to win this game – that’s the real learning development for us and our players and those young players.”

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s participation in England’s tour is in doubt following his first-half red card against France.

The 22-year-old Exeter wing, who was making his first appearance since dislocating a shoulder in December, is set to have his case heard by a disciplinary committee on Sunday.

In desperation to retrieve the ball while chasing his own kick, Feyi-Waboso flung an arm into the head of France number 10 Hastoy in the 34th minute.

Referee Hollie Davidson initially showed a yellow card before the sanction was swiftly upgraded to a red on review.