Sanderson Lam is usually sat on his sofa watching snooker’s very own Judgement Day.

But the 30-year-old from Leeds will take centre stage on Wednesday night when he plays Ryan Day in the final round of qualifiers for the Victorian Plumbing UK Championship.

The prize on offer for the winner is one of 16 qualifying spots for the finals, which cue off on Saturday at the Barbican in York.

A field of 128 players have had to battle through four qualifying rounds at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester in pursuit of a prized place at the Barbican.

The final round – tagged Judgement Day – sees all the games screened live on World Snooker Tour’s Facebook and YouTube channels, with roving coverage of all four tables and interviews with the winners.

Lam secured his place with an impressive 6-5 win over China’s Yuan Sijun. The world No 62 held his nerve with a clearance of 114 in the decisive frame.

That came after the Yorkshireman had been forced to sit in his chair and watch Yuan fire in a break of his own of 135 to force a final frame decider.

“I ended up missing a red into the middle (in frame 10), but the pockets are playing quite tight and it just stayed out,” said Lam. “After that I just watched him make that century break, and it was a really good break, especially when he was 5-4 down. I was sat there, you can’t do anything about it. In the decider, weirdly, that was the most relaxed I was in the match.

“Every decider, if you get one chance, you have to take it. He was in first but missed a routine black off the spot. He ended up leaving the black over the hole, I potted a red, potted the black and smashed open the reds. They were there for the taking. As long as I didn’t miss, run out of position, I fancied myself to get the job done. Maybe a few years ago I would have been panicking, but I am a better player now and really fancied clearing up.

“I battled so hard, he's such a good player. He beat me earlier in the season in Saudi, so I wanted some revenge. It was a good game, lots of twists and turns.”

On Wednesday night, Lam faces Day, who beat Louis Heathcote 6-3 in his third-round meeting.

“I am looking forward to it, I have never been in this position to play for a spot at the Barbican,” said Lam. “I have always watched Judgement Day on YouTube, I think it’s fantastic and they do a really good job.

"I always tune in and watch it. To be a part of it will be even better.”

A good run in the UK Championship will also go a long way to securing Lam’s Tour card for next season.

“My season has been okay – not as good as last year – but I have won a few matches,” he said. “Because the standard is so high I have come up against some really good players,

“But I have been working hard, doing the right things and concentrating on myself.

“Because the money is so big, the couple of matches here help in trying to keep my Tour card (for next season). I am around the late 60s, but if i keep being consistent I should be okay.

“Just one good run here would help.

“I have played a few times at the Barbican. It’s a fantastic venue, I love it, it’s one of my favourites.”

On Tuesday night, Oliver Lines – who like Lam, trains at Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds – faced a tough third-round encounter with former world champion Neil Robertson, as the 29-year-old looked to reach Judgement Day too.

Also in third-round action on Tuesday evening was Halifax teenager Stan Moody, who played China’s Pang Junxu.

Rotherham’s Carty, 29, lost 6-2 to China’s Wu Yize in their third-round match on Wednesday.

Trailing 3-0, Carty battled back with breaks of 75 and 82, but Wu responded with century runs of 137 and 130 to secure safe passage.

Judgement Day – which actually plays out over two days, Wednesday and Thursday – features a host of big names.

Amongst them is former UK semi-finalist Jack Lisowski, who beat Rory Thor 6-4 to reach the final round.