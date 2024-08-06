KATY MARCHANT hopes she has done all mums proud after winning an emotional Olympic gold in front of her two-year-old son.

The Leeds cyclist had Arthur two years ago but was back on the boards within eight months and in Paris spearheaded Team GB to a historic first ever gold in the women’s sprint.

Marchant, 30, led Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane to victory in a new world-record time of 45.186 seconds to beat New Zealand and score Britain’s first Paris gold in three days.

In the stands was her family, including Arthur, taking it all in,

GOLDEN GIRLS: Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell celebrate with their gold medals won in the Women's Team Sprint finals at the National Velodrome. Picture: David Davies/PA

“It does not get much better than that, it really doesn’t,” she said after becoming just the fifth mum to win an Olympic medal for Britain.

“It means everything, I think it just shows the hard work we have put in and I always believe there are rewards for hard work. We came together as a team and have put so much into it and learning to deliver on the day.

“Arthur was cheering. I think he was overwhelmed by everything, as were we to be honest. He is a huge part of this team and a huge part of my journey. It is really special to have him here.

“I had not seen him for two weeks, he popped to the hotel yesterday just because I thought I don’t want the first time I see him to be in the stands because I will be sobbing my heart out.

PURE POWER: Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane during the Women's Team Sprint at the National Velodrome. Picture: David Davies/PA

“I needed to get that out of the way yesterday so to see him up in the stands is special, we are making memories that will last forever.”

Marchant, Capewell and Finucane arrived as fringe medal contenders, behind the powerhouses of Germany and China, but in qualifying they gave a clue as to their form by instantly breaking the world record.

Germany and then New Zealand lowered it further in the next round, where eight teams fought for two places, but the British trio went and beat it again.

In the final, Rebecca Petch started like a rocket and led New Zealand to a 0.133s first-lap lead over Marchant. But her teammates struggled to keep up and, by the time Petch peeled off, Britain were in the lead.

Capewell, riding second, went round in a blistering 13.260s to turn the deficit into a 0.266s advantage, before handing over to Finucane. New Zealand, frankly, had no chance.

“It is emotional, it is eight years since I was last on an Olympic podium in the individuals and I have never stood on the top of one,” Marchant added.

“It is really special and to do it with these two is even more so.

“I think mum is where I get the emotions from. They don’t often get the opportunity to come and see this happen, and to get the opportunity is as special for them as it is for us.

“They are the ones who get the brunt of it when things aren’t going well. I have achieved this today for them as well.”