Lauren Palmer getting her teeth into Leeds Rhinos and Netball 2.0 challenge

Leeds Rhinos’ new head coach is a dentist by trade, one who isn’t afraid to, as she puts it, get her teeth into the new era of professionalism in her sport.

Lauren Palmer was named as the successor to Liana Leota in January, the team’s fourth head coach in their fifth year, and the biggest yet in the sport’s evolution in this country.

At 33, Palmer is also their youngest ever leader as they embark on the new Super League season - dubbed Netball 2.0 - in Sheffield next Saturday with the all new Super Cup. The league campaign for the Rhinos starts the following Friday, back in Sheffield, against the newly-formed Birmingham Panthers.

Birmingham and Nottingham Forest are two new teams taking part in England Netball’s move towards professionalisation, one that has brought full-time contracts for players on more streamlined squads, and for their coaches.

Leeds Rhinos director of netball Lauren Palmer.

“After getting a degree in dentistry I started off by practising five days a week,” Palmer tells The Yorkshire Post, “but now I just do the one day.

“It’s quite nice having that one day a week just to reset, have that day off from netball and then spend the other six days focusing on netball.

“I’m quite an academic, my route in is maybe a bit different but I’ve always been quite studious and that helped me transition quite seamlessly into coaching.”

Palmer has been coaching since she was 18, having realised while playing for Manchester Thunder Under-19s that injuries were starting to take their toll.

New era: Lauren Palmer, left, the new director of netball at Leeds Rhinos and her captain for the season, Beth Brittain.

“Because I love netball so much I just had to stay involved,” says Palmer, who began coaching Thunder’s Under-10s and grew with that team, taking them to Under-17s before working her way into a more prominent role in Manchester’s pathway.

“It was a nice period in which to learn my trade.”

Leota’s sudden departure from Leeds in November to pursue an opportunity in her native New Zealand, two years into a three-year project, gave Palmer the opportunity to take the next step.

“I’ve always dreamed of coaching in Super League,” says Palmer. “When I was talking to Leeds about the potential, their vision very much aligns with what I’m about so it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Leeds are looking longer-term, to develop their pathway and bring homegrown talent through and support the wider region, and ultimately develop a Super League team that’s going to be consistently top four but aligning it with developing grassroots netball. That’s something I’m really passionate about.”

Leota had already built a squad for Leeds’ fifth season, and a first in the remodelled league. England veteran Geva Mentor is back along with Malawi international goalshooter Joyce Mvula. Rosie Harris was brought back to her native Leeds from a year at Surrey Storm, Beth Brittain made the same journey and has been made captain.

Symptomatic of previous years when they have been slow starters, Rhinos’ pre-season has once again been disrupted, this time by the coaching change with Palmer only in her fourth week. But with her inclusive style of coaching she hopes to make a quick impact.

“The key thing is to not make it a dictatorship and the way I coach is a two-way process,” she explains. “I might present an idea to the group or the other coaches but then I’m always asking for their input and opinion. There might be times when they say let’s run this line instead and I’ll be like: ‘Let’s explore it’.

“If you can get to the end and you’ve actually achieved your aim, and everyone has had input, then everyone buys into it a little more.”

A radical rule change this year might help even the playing field. A new super shot has been brought in - copying the domestic league in Australia - a line within the scoring semi-circle beyond which points are worth double in the final five minutes of each 15-minute quarter.

“It’s been done to make the game more exciting, but it goes against the normal coaching manuals where you want to work the ball close to the posts for an easy shot,” explains Palmer. “Whereas now there’s high-risk, high-reward so we’ll have to try different strategies; if you’re down do you just go big, if you’re level do you just play is safe?