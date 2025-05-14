Leeds and Bradford targeted by GBBL for a team in controversial new British basketball league

GBBL, the new league that was controversially awarded the licence to operate the professional tier by the British Basketball Federation, is targeting Leeds and Bradford as a market in which to launch a new team.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall Glickman’s group has also offered an olive branch to clubs in Super League Basketball, the current professional British league that is owned by the nine clubs and which launched a legal action against the governing body for the tender process to run the future league.

In their first update since being awarded the licence from 2026/27 in early April, GBBL said it will soon “issue invitations to various parties including those that have already indicated interest to secure the right to operate expansion clubs in Great Britain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds/Bradford has been identified as a target market, alongside London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Southampton/Portsmouth, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Coventry.

Leeds Force in action in 2017 when they had a team in the BBL. The new GBBL wants to put a team into the Leeds and Bradford area.

Leeds previously had a team in the BBL – the forerunner of SLB – called Leeds Force but they folded after four years.

There is already a team in Bradford, the Dragons, who are long-established in English National League Division One.

Glickman “reaches out” to Super League clubs

GBBL say they intend to have 10 clubs in their launch season of 2026/27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Sharks are one of the nine clubs in Super League Basketball opposing the new GBBL.

Glickman, the former Portland Trailblazers president and Euroleague acting CEO, said: “We will set forth a broad range of criteria. Most important, we want owners that are fully aligned with our strategy to grow the game from the grassroots to the elite level, and to provide fans with an incredible and affordable experience.

“Of course, we will continue to reach out to the existing SLB clubs and are committed to the growth and sustainability of all clubs.

“We want to assure that their fans are a part of the future of British basketball, especially in anticipation of two NBA Europe clubs potentially joining our league.”

Super League Basketball, which includes Sheffield Sharks, have said they plan to run their own league outside the purview of the governing body.