Leeds cueman David Grace has plenty to celebrate despite early Crucible exit

When David Grace made the short trip down the M1 for last month’s World Championship qualifiers he was playing for more than just pride.

For the Leeds professional potter arrived at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge with his Tour card for next season in jeopardy.

Never mind the golden ticket of a place amongst snooker’s elite at the Crucible, Grace’s biggest battle was to win enough games to secure a top-64 rankings finish.

But the 37-year-old showed his class, beating Sean O’Sullivan 10-8, Sam Craigie 10-8, before an impressive 10-5 victory over Andrew Higginson to clinch only his second ever appearance at the Crucible.

David Grace during his match with John Higgins during day four of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SNOOKER World. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

A first-round draw against four-times world champion John Higgins always looked tough, and so it proved as Grace fell to a 10-3 defeat on Tuesday.

But that could not take the shine off what Grace insists has “my best season in terms of consistency”.

“If I had lost my first qualifying match I would have been off the tour,” said Grace, who is based at Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds.

"If you had offered me winning that first match, everything after was a bonus.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: David Grace of England reacts during their round one match against John Higgins of Scotland on Day Four of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 at Crucible Theatre on April 18, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“So to get to the Crucible and get into the top 64, I feel as if it has been my best season in terms of consistency.

“Returning to the Crucible (he lost 10-6 in the first round to Kyren Wilson in 2017) felt totally different this time. It wasn’t my debut this time, I had a little bit more time to soak it up and enjoy it. It was over by Sunday lunchtime last time. I really enjoyed being part of it this time, and definitely leaves you wanting more, and to go back there.”

Higgins – who won his first Crucible title 25 years ago – was always in control, collecting two centuries and six more breaks over 50.

Not that Grace – who reached the UK Championship semi-finals in 2015, and the last four at the Northern Ireland Open two seasons ago – did not have his chances, but he failed to score heavily when he got to the table.

“I didn’t settle at any stage,” admitted Grace, the only Yorkshireman in the 32-man field. “Every time I got close, John would respond with a big break and I was battling against the scoreboard.

“Credit to John because he was never going to let me into the game, he is one of the all time greats and he comes alive here.

“He’s one of the all-time greats, full stop.

“He was just hitting it so nicely. He was getting the white to talk, basically. He was getting it to wherever he wanted it. That’s the sign that you’re hitting it well.”

“I was determined to enjoy being at the Crucible, even though I got pumped. I enjoyed it. It’s tough because you want to show people that you can play."

Higgins – a world champion in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011 – led 7-2 overnight.

The 47-year-old – who will play either Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day in the second round on Sunday – returned to the arena on Tuesday with a 114 break. Grace cut the deficit when he made an 83 clearance – his biggest break of the match – but Higgins replied with 97 and 124 to complete the job.

“David never settled and I was able to build a big lead yesterday,” Higgins added.

“You need to make breaks here because it’s going to get harder as you get through the rounds, you need to have bursts where you do some damage, to counter what the other guy is going to do to you.

“As you get older, it’s good to win matches quickly and easily, that will help you later in the tournament.

“I’m proud to still be coming here, 25 years after I first won it, and I feel as if I’m playing better stuff than ever.

“Coming into today it would have taken a bit of a collapse from me not to get over the line.

“But I was pleased with the way I was hitting the ball today.

“I’m feeling good about scoring,” he added.

“You need to have sessions here against the best players where you can go on a bit of a run and knock in some breaks.

“And I think I’m capable of that this year, so onwards and upwards.”

Last year’s runner-up Judd Trump left himself with serious work to do after going 6-3 down against Scotland’s Anthony McGill.

In the morning session, Jack Lisowski took a 6-3 lead against Noppon Saengkham as play resumed on table one following Monday’s ‘Just Stop Oil’ protest which saw orange powder tipped over the cloth.

Twelfth seed Lisowski opened up an early 3-1 lead before Saengkham won a nip-and-tuck fifth frame to close the gap to one.

The Englishman stretched his lead to two once more after taking advantage of a wonderful snooker behind the yellow to win another close frame and go 4-2 up.