IT required a herculean effort, but Leeds Knights kept their push for a third NIHL National league title on track - just.

In a complete reversal of the NIHL National Cup Final second leg clash between themselves and Romford Raiders just under two weeks earlier, it was Leeds who found themselves trailing 3-0 inside seven minutes.

That lead was stretched to four goals less than two minutes into the second period by a driven Raiders side missing top scorer Shaun Miller.

Then came the fightback and, by the end of the second period, a remarkable game stood tied at 6-6.

A moment of magic from defenceman Noah McMullin then split the teams again early in the third and there was no looking back for a Knights team who dominated the third, outshooting the visitors overall on the night by 70-38.

One can only imagine what was said by Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge in the first intermission, but it clearly worked.

Afterwards, he added: “ It was an interesting hockey game. We started flat and we weren’t good enough right from the start and obviously got ourselves in a real bad hole.

“But we managed to dig our way out of it.”

WINNING COMBO: Matt Barron (right) scored four goals and fellow Canadian Noah McMullin an exquisite game-winning goal in a 9-6 win at home to Romford Raiders on Friday night. Picture: ben Gordon/Knights Media.

Needing a win to draw level with leaders Milton Keynes Lightning - in both points and games played - the Knights’ faithful went into the first period break stunned after George Norcliffe’s second-minute opener was quickly followed by goals from Elliott Dewey and Reed Morrison with less than seven minutes gone.

The Knights - who handed a NIHL National debut to Bradford Bulldogs youngster Daragh Spawforth - huffed and puffed thereafter but could not find a way through Owen Rider.

Crucially, but only after Andrew Shewfelt had made it 4-0 to the visitors in the 22nd minute, the Knights found a response.

The first reply came quickly from Mac Howlett at 22.16 to cut the deficit to three, Barron making it a two-goal game with a power play strike at 25.45.

REWARD: Innes Gallacher deservedly got a goal for his ever-present industry in the 9-6 win over Romford. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

Just over two minutes later, it was a one-goal game thanks to close-range effort from Barron.

But just as quickly as the excitement among the home fans had built, it soon evaporated when Romford responded with a fifth goal through Brandon Ayliffe at 28.52.

A frantic period of scoring continued when Barron completed a superb and timely hat-trick with a short-handed strike at 32.01 before the equaliser that had been coming for some time eventually arrived from the stick of Matt Haywood just under two minutes later.

A second power play effort from Barron then got the Knights ahead for the first time and there was a belief, probably, that there would only be one winner.

But, in keeping with the previous 20 minutes or so, back came Romford, levelling through Jake Sylvester at 37.40 on the power play.

The most remarkable thing was that no more goals came before the end of the period.

When the third started, though, it wasn’t too long before another one arrived.

McMullin has been a class act ever since he first arrived in Leeds 18 months ago and he showed why he is so highly-regarded when he put the Knights ahead just 78 seconds into the third, selling a dummy to his opponent before stepping inside and rifling past Rider into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

It was a moment of magic and, deservedly, turned out to be the game-winning goal.