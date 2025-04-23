LEEDS KNIGHTS have bid farewell to two of their most influential and popular players from the last two years after confirming the departure of imports Matt Barron and Noiah McMullin.

The news - while known within the organisation for some time - will come as a blow to many Knights fans who had taken the Canadian duo to their hearts.

In their two seasons in West Yorkshire, the pair helped the Knights lift two NIHL National titles and, this season, a first-ever NIHL National Cup.

They ended their time with the Knights in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday when a 5-4 overtime defeat to Milton Keynes Lightning in the play-off semi-finals ended the team’s hopes of a treble.

Both are heading back to North America to pursue other career opportunities, Barron to go into coaching with his dad Laurie, while defenceman McMullin is set to become an assistant golf superintendent, although he will also remain in the sport through assisting his older brother in coaching an Under-14 AAA junior team.

Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge admitted he had found it hard to contemplate his team without the key duo, but understood their reasons for moving on after two highly-successful years in the UK.

“They have both been unbelievable players for us but it is them as people who I am going to miss as much as anything else,” said Aldridge.

“I’m absolutely gutted that they are going. They have both been a massive part of our success these past two seasons, but they have both got opportunities that they want to go on to and we wish them the best.

HEADING HOME: Forward Matt Barron (right) and defenceman Noah McMullin are going back to Canada after two hugely successful years with Leeds Knights. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“But they know that if they want to put those skates on to play again, this door is always open.”

Barron, who posted 184 points including 93 goals in 129 appearances, said: “It’s been a blast here the last two years - but I’ve got an opportunity to go home and coach with my dad and coaching is the direction in which I’m going.

“I won’t pretend, it has not been an easy decision. These two past years have been very special and the friends you make and the fans and just everything about it has been special - just can’t say enough good things about being here.”

McMullin, who with Barron also won league and play-off titles in the Maritime Junior Hockey League with the Yarmouth Mariners back in 2018-19, added: “We’ve had quite the incredible run over the last two years, the club as a whole over the last three. It’s pretty special to win that much, it’s pretty unheard of.