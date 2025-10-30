ACCORDING to head coach Ryan Aldridge, Leeds Knights’ unbeaten run had been coming for some time. Now, it is all about the response.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an opening weekend left them empty-handed following defeats to Telford Tigers and Peterborough Phantoms, the Knights embarked on an impressive nine-game winning run - the kind that has propelled them to three straight NIHL National league titles and left them nicely tucked in second spot behind early-season leaders Swindon Wildcats.

Sunday saw them brought crashing back down to earth when they lost 6-2 at home to Sheffield Steeldogs - understandably jubilant at finally getting the better of their Yorkshire rivals for the first time in a competitive fixture since February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldridge felt his players got what they deserved, the only surprise to him being that it took as long as it did.

“I think some of our players had off nights and that has to be expected,” said Aldridge. “We’ve won some games that maybe we shouldn’t have done in the past couple of weeks or so and I believe that loss was coming for a while.

“But I know there is more to come from these guys in this locker room, I believe they have more to give and I want to start seeing that.

“And I think as a group they want to start seeing it, too. I think they also recognise it. We just need to find a way to be better as a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WE MEET AGAIN: Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks meet for the first time competitively this season on Thursday night at The Castle. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media

“Guys have got to come every night, they can’t take nights off here and I feel like that’s what we’re getting right now.

“Some people are perhaps not understanding what their role and responsibilities are on the team and they’ve got to do that in order for us to be successful.

“There are a lot of different roles to play and we need people to step up and play them.”

Aldridge is still without experienced defencemen Jordan Griffin and Lewis Baldwin, while young forward Danny Harrison is also sidelined through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SIDELINED: Defenceman remains out for Leeds Knights with a lower body injury. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

Thursday night sees the Knights attempt to bounce back quickly from Sunday’s defeat with another derby battle on home ice, this time an in-form Hull Seahawks paying their first visit of the season to The Castle.

Aldridge expects to encounter a confident Seahawks team, who arrive on the back of a three-game winning run.

“They always come into our building full of beans, so this time is going to be no different,” added Aldridge.

“They’ve won three on the bounce, they’re obviously playing well and will be full of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BACK AT IT: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“They are a deep line-up this year, they’ve got good offence - their firepower is probably one of the strongest in the league.