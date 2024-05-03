Ever since the 19-year-old winger arrived in West Yorkshire to team up once again with head coach Ryan Aldridge – the two first came together at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Swindon – he has provided energy on every single shift.

The fact he is returning for a second full season – as announced on Friday – should come as no surprise, given how highly-regarded he is both by Aldridge and the players around him.

Having played a pivotal role in last year’s NIHL National league and play-off double, Endicott was again to the fore when the Knights retained their regular season crown in 2023-24.

CHAMPION MOMENT: Oli Endicott celebrates Leeds Knights' retaining of the NIHL National league title. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

But it wasn’t just the points he produced that made him a difference maker, his character on and off the ice playing a huge role in the team’s success.

With 37 points in 61 games - 12 of them goals - Endicott was a significant contributor to the team’s secondary scoring, numbers he will hope to improve on when he returns for the 2024-25 campaign.

“I think in a way he’s quite old-fashioned,” said Aldridge. “And I mean that in that he plays the game the hard way. He’s team-tough but he got some big points for this year and scored some big goals.

“He’s a ball of energy every time he’s around you, he immediately brings energy to the room and onto the ice every time he goes out there.

FORCE OF NATURE: Leeds Knights' Oliver Endicott competes with Sheffield Steeldogs' Jonathan Kirk in the NEw Year's Eve derby in Sheffield. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“He’s a big part of the club now - both on and off the ice.

“He can help change the momentum of games, sometimes. When we start with the third line in games sometimes, it’s because we’re looking to get energy from the first puck drop and Oli can help give us that as he’s such a big part of the energy on that third line.”

Despite the disappointment of ending the 2023-24 season with a play-off final loss in Coventry to Peterborough Phantoms, Endicott has agreed to come back for another year confident more silverware can be acquired.

“I’m really happy to be back,” said Endicott. “I love it here - the fans, the people, the team - it’s just amazing.