LIAM PEYTON has vowed to match the “passion” he expects to find at Leeds Knights when he steps out with the three-time NIHL National champions next season.

The 25-year-old Canadian forward is the fourth and final import signing made by head coach Ryan Aldridge ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 25-year-old left-hander will arrive in West Yorkshire on the back of a year which saw him mix his ice time following up a final stint in USports with Dalhousie University by turning pro with Trois-Rivières Lions in the ECHL.

His four years at Dalhousie were preceded by four seasons in major junior in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, widely regarded as one of the three best junior leagues in the world and one which has over the years produced a host of NHL legends.

The Lions went on to lift the Kelly Cup last season and although Peyton saw his spot taken by one of a number of players sent back down from the team’s AHL affiliate Laval Rocket to aid their post-season campaign, his short time there proved an invaluable experience for the Ontario-born winger.

And in the shape of the Knights - boasting five trophies in three years - he believes he is swapping one successful organisation for another.

“Just from scrolling through social media and talking to people, there’s a tremendous sense of community and excitement about Leeds,” said Peyton.

“I’ve been reading and hearing about The Castle as well as about the team and the organisation and it felt special.

“It’s obviously a very competitive organisation that has put together a winning team over the past few years.

“That competitive nature of Leeds was a real draw for me - the fans, the community, I can tell already how much passion is involved in this team.

“Passionate and competitive are two words which I believe best describe my game. I’m fast and I like to drive offence with my speed and size and I’m a shooter for sure.

“And I like to think I’m reliable, a guy who can play anywhere in the line-up, all the way through, power play, penalty kill - I’m somebody who wants to be trusted in every aspect of the game.”

Aldridge was running his eye over a number of North American forwards and had whittled his list down to a handful of players in the past week or so, before pulling the trigger on a player who he is confident will bring his new-look Knights team what they need as they step out in search of a fourth straight regular season crown.

“It’s about what he brings to the table,” explained Aldridge. “When you look at what has moved on, the players that have retired, we’ve lost Matt Barron and Matty Haywood - my top two penalty killers, both guys who had defensive responsibilities.

“Matty Barron was the guy who was prepared to play at the front of the net, be in front of the net, and I needed to replace that.

“I think Bálint (Pákozdi) replaces that a little bit but Liam will give us that in buckets.

“You talk to people he has played with and against, they will tell you he is unmatched on the boards, he’s strong, he’s physical - once he is on the boards with the puck, he comes away with it.

“He is giving us all those little things that our team needs - he plays in the tough areas, plays a 200-foot game.