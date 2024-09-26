Leeds Knights' Oli Endicott and Hull Seahawks' Calum McGill discover their fate after NIHL disciplinary panel meets
The 20-year-old was ejected from the 6-4 win at Telford Tigers in the 27th minute for what was deemed an illegal check to the head.
Earlier this week, the NIHL’s Department of Player Safety panel reviewed the penalty and determined that there was no intent on Endicott’s part to target the head.
It stated: “He attempted to hit squarely through the opponent’s body and the head was not "picked".
“Contact was made with the head as a result of poor timing and the opponent materially changing the position of their body and head immediately prior to the hit in a way that significantly contributed to the head contact.”
Elsewhere, Hull Seahawks’ defenceman Calum McGill has also been suspended for one game for a check from behind he made during his team’s 4-3 win at Solway Sharks. The panel said the force used was “minimal”.
He will miss Sunday’s trip to Romford Raiders.