RYAN ALDRIDGE said getting Jordan Buesa back for a second season with Leeds Knights was always one of his top close-season priorities.

The Scottish-born winger hooked up with the Knights in October last year, initially on a two-way deal with Elite League Glasgow Clan.

But it very quickly became a full-time move to West Yorkshire, the 24-year-old going on to play a pivotal role in the Knights’ retaining their NIHL National regular season league title and enjoying a run to the play-off final where they lost out on penalties to Peterborough Phantoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all, he posted 30 goals and 35 assists in 54 games, developing a knack for scoring timely goals in big games.

STICKING AROUND: Leeds Knights' forward Jordan Buesa is back for the 2024-25 NIHL National season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Jordan is a big personality and to have him back was a massive priority of mine,” Knights’ head coach, Aldridge.

“He came in at a very important time last year and was a massive part in our success which made him a key guy to retain. He can play in all areas and scored huge goals for us on a number of occasions last year.”

Buesa arrived as no stranger to NIHL National having posted 59 points in 41 games while on a two-way between clan and Sheffield Steeldogs the previous season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having spent six and a bit seasons in the EIHL, Buesa was keen to commit himself to the Knights for the 2024-25 campaign.

PRIORITY: Head coach Ryan Aldridge was keen to ensure forward Jordan Buesa was back for the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It’s a great organisation to play for and I’m glad to be playing under Ryan Aldridge for another year,” said Buesa. “It was important for me to have continuity in my career.