Leeds Knights: Ryan Aldridge hails deal for 'priority' re-signing Jordan Buesa
The Scottish-born winger hooked up with the Knights in October last year, initially on a two-way deal with Elite League Glasgow Clan.
But it very quickly became a full-time move to West Yorkshire, the 24-year-old going on to play a pivotal role in the Knights’ retaining their NIHL National regular season league title and enjoying a run to the play-off final where they lost out on penalties to Peterborough Phantoms.
In all, he posted 30 goals and 35 assists in 54 games, developing a knack for scoring timely goals in big games.
“Jordan is a big personality and to have him back was a massive priority of mine,” Knights’ head coach, Aldridge.
“He came in at a very important time last year and was a massive part in our success which made him a key guy to retain. He can play in all areas and scored huge goals for us on a number of occasions last year.”
Buesa arrived as no stranger to NIHL National having posted 59 points in 41 games while on a two-way between clan and Sheffield Steeldogs the previous season.
Having spent six and a bit seasons in the EIHL, Buesa was keen to commit himself to the Knights for the 2024-25 campaign.
“It’s a great organisation to play for and I’m glad to be playing under Ryan Aldridge for another year,” said Buesa. “It was important for me to have continuity in my career.
“Winning the league was special. I’ve really enjoyed my time in Leeds so far, it’s a great bunch of lads and the fans have been amazing since I first arrived.”