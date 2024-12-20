SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS head into tonight’s NIHL National Cup semi-final with Leeds Knights firmly pinned as underdogs - but that does not bother player-coach Ben Morgan one bit.

Following a tumultuous 2023-24 campaign that saw them miss out on the play-offs for the first time since NIHL National came into being - that inaugural Covid-interrupted 2019-20 season aside - it has been a steady rebuilding process at Ice Sheffield under Morgan and new GM Jamie McIlroy.

It could be argued that, with the Steeldogs sat fifth in the regular season standings and enjoying a place in the cup semi-finals, the organisation is somewhat ahead of schedule under the ownership of neighbouring Elite League grand slam winners, Sheffield Steelers.

But Morgan is not one to get ahead of himself, insisting his team carry no burden of expectation into the first leg against their Yorkshire rivals, one that will be concluded in South Yorkshire on New Year’s Eve.

Despite having enjoyed unrivalled success over the last two years under Ryan Aldridge - as two league titles and a play-off crown testify - the Knights still have plenty of motivation going into the clash, with the National Cup being the one trophy to have so far eluded them since Steve Nell took on ownership of the franchise back in 2021.

Coupled with a record of eight straight wins against the Steeldogs dating back to February 2023, it is no surprise the Knights will be most people’s favourites to face Romford Raiders in the final.

But it is the fact the Raiders are already in that final which offers the Steeldogs added hope ahead of their semi-final.

Player-coach Adam Laishram’s side were themselves very much second favourites going into their final-four tie against defending champions, Milton Keynes Lightning.

But, against the odds and the majority of expectations, they triumphed 10-7 on aggregate against Tim Wallace’s team.

The result was further proof of the growing competitive nature of the UK game’s second tier which this year has seen every team up their quality.

Morgan believes the Steeldogs have been underdogs going into most games this season, although it is a tag which will soon fade away if their promising form continues through into 2025.

DERBY DUEL: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach Ben Morgan is hoping to be at full strength for tonight's first leg of the NIHL National Cup semi-final against Leeds Knights. The Steeldogs have lost the last eight competitive encounters against their Yorkshire rivals. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

“Despite the success we had a few years back (the Steeldogs won the Cup and play-offs in 2021-22), I feel like we’re going into a lot of games as underdogs this season,” said Morgan. “Especially coming off the back of a really difficult season and the fact that everybody has strengthened in the summer.

“It’s no skin off our nose to go into this tie as underdogs but, by the same token, it will be the same for Leeds going in as favourites because they are in every single game they play.”

Leeds head into the first leg boasting a six-game winning streak, one that now sees them tied at the top of the league standings with Milton Keynes.

The Steeldogs, by comparison have proved more inconsistent of late, losing three straight before snapping that streak with an impressive 4-2 win on the road at Bristol Pitbulls last Saturday.

WE MEET AGAIN: Leeds Knights have enjoyed the upper-hand over Sheffield Steeldogs over the last 20 months or so. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

That performance is one Morgan wishes to see repeated in West Yorkshire and, if it is, he is confident they can put themselves in a positive position going into the concluding leg on December 31.

“With the way that Leeds play we know what to expect and that does help,” added Morgan. “They are relentless and fair play to Ryan (Aldridge, Knights’ head coach) and his team, they are where they are in the league on merit.

“But likewise, we are too in this competition and we’ll go into this first game with plenty of energy and with the intention of doing what Romford did to MK.

“Most if not all people will have Leeds as the favourites and that is absolutely fine - they have that expectation on them every single week.

“But we go there knowing if we play the game we can do and like we did in the second and third periods at Bristol, then we can come away with a result.

“That last 40 minutes in Bristol was arguably our best road performance of the season, in terms of breaking a team down and limiting their scoring chances. We need to do that again in Leeds.”

Morgan is hopeful of going into tonight’s first leg at full-strength, depending on the weekend requirements of the Steelers, who face a critical Elite League clash against title rivals Cardiff Devils in South Wales on Saturday.

Ideally, Morgan will have Finlay Ulrick available for the tie, with the talented 24-year-old winger having only played one for the Steeldogs since October 29.