Leeds Tykes and Sheffield RUFC maintain National Two North title pace

Leeds Tykes maintained top spot in National Two North on Saturday, but were made to work for the win by hosts Hull who held them to a 33-24 scoreline.

Discipline cost Hull dear with Leeds making the most of their penalties, but the East Yorkshire side deserved their four-try bonus point after a battling show at the Ferens Ground, which helps edge them further away from relegation danger.

Leeds were 21-0 ahead after just 15 minutes with prop Josh Hough, hooker Adam Brown and centre Tom Williams all having early tries converted by scrum-half Kit Keith. But Hull hit back with scrum-half Harvey Harding and winger Harry Dawkins touching down, full-back Fyn Hobson adding the extras.

After half-t ime Leeds went further ahead through prop Toby Williams and Adam Brown for a 33-14 lead.

Sheffield's Rhodri Campbell is at the bottom of the pile scoring against Leeds Tykes earlier this season. Both teams won again to maintain the promotion momentum (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

But prop Tomas Bairstow and Fyn Hobson scored tries to salvage a point for the hosts.

Sheffield moved up to second spot in the table – taking advantage of Lymm’s inactivity – just one point behind, on the back on a 46-13 win over hosts Harrogate.

Sheffield took an early lead with hooker Rhodri Campbell scoring after just three minutes, but Harrogate hit back to lead 8-5 with scrum-half Rory Macnab kicking a penalty and inside centre Kodie Brook scoring a try.

Left winger Christian Hooper’s 23rd-minute try for Sheffield was converted by scrum-half Elliot Fisher, who converted his own try three minutes later. It was 26-8 at the break when Campbell clinched his second try and Fisher converted.

Hooker Jacob Percival pulled back a try for Harrogate, but the visitors retained control and added to their score with Fisher kicking a penalty before further tries from left winger Christian Hooper, sub Matty Drennan and No 8 Ryan Burrows.

Wharfedale lost out 41-29 after an entertaining 11-try display at Tynedale.

The Greens hit the ground running with early tries from winger Rian Hamilton and full-back Harry Bullough, but Tynedale hit back with three tries of their own to lead 19-10.

Centre Josh Prell’s try late in the first half was converted to narrow the gap at the break to just two points.

The sides traded tries early in the second period to move the score on to 24-22, but Tynedale’s Josh Leslie scored 10 points to give the hosts a 32-22 lead. Rian Hamilton completed his hat-trick, but Tynedale hung on and added a late try to seal the win.

Hull Ionians snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, conceding three late tries to give up a 16-point lead and lose 36-33 at Chester.

First-half tries came from Allan Hudson and James Sanderson, with Lewis Minikin converting both and a penalty gave them a 17-17 half-time scoreline.

He added two more penalties as Ionians went 23-17 ahead, and Ben Stephenson and Sam Pocklington’s tries put them 33-17 ahead on the hour mark. However, three unanswered tries from Chester – all converted – left the Yorkshire side to settle for two bonus points instead of a win.

Sheffield Tigers also gave up a half-time lead to lose out 34-27 at home against Preston Grasshoppers.

James Norman and Dominic Santamaria scored early tries for Tigers, while Will Baker also scored in the first half.