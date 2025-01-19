Leeds Tykes and Sheffield RUFC win again to maintain National Two North title form

Leeds Tykes maintained their push for the National Two North title with a 33-28 victory at Yorkshire rivals Hull Ionians.

But they were made to work hard for the win with the lead changing hands four times in an entertaining clash at Brantingham Park.

Meanwhile, their rivals Lymm were given a rough ride by Sheffield Tigers, before running out 30-26 winners and remaining level with Leeds at the top of the table.

The Tykes took an early lead with right winger Ewan Evans dashing in and stand-off James Watts converting, but Ionians were soon into gear and scrum-half Sam Pocklington scored their opening try on 16 minutes which Lewis Minikin converted before adding a later penalty to take a 10-7 lead.

Elliot Fisher of Sheffield was instrumental in their win over Tynedale. He is pictured playing against title rivals Leeds Tykes earlier this season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Just before the break Leeds hit back to lead 14-10 at the break with hooker Adam Brown getting on the scoresheet and Watts converting.

But the lead changed hands again early in the second half with Minikin adding a penalty and flanker James Sanderson scoring a try to take Ionians 18-14 ahead.

Leeds were awarded a penalty try and with Sanderson off the pitch in the sin bin Ionians conceded another try with winger Eliah Chitiyo scoring and Watts converting.

Another Minikin penalty was followed by Leeds’ fifth try from Oliver Williams, but Ionians pulled one back to secure a losing bonus point, Pocklington scoring.

Sheffield are just one point behind the top two in third spot after an emphatic 50-33 victory over visitors Tynedale.

It was a classic game of two halves, with Tynedale 33-21 ahead before Sheffield scored 29 unanswered points.

Sheffield scrum-half Elliot Fisher, pictured, scored a try and kicked six conversions and a penalty, while other tries came from left winger Christian Hooper (2), prop Alex Reid, sub Matty Drennan, No 8 Ryan Burrows and sub George Rogers.

Wharfedale came out on top in their clash with Yorkshire rivals Otley, winning 42-28 after a ten-try showcase.

Full-back Harry Bullough, centre Oli Cicognini, scrum-half Oliver Riddiough, Elliott Stockton, Tom Beresford and a penalty try made up Wharfedale’s points, with stand-off Robert Davidson converting all five.

For Otley wing forward Finnlan Warren-Lambert scored two tries, Sam Taylor and Joe Rowntree crossed, with Ed Crossland kicking all four conversions.

Sheffield Tigers were unlucky to lose at Lymm, having been ahead for long periods.

Their tries came from centre Jamie Broadley, hooker William Archer (2) and wing forward Josh Redfern, with Mark Ireland kicking three conversions.

Harrogate took two bonus points from their 38-31 loss at Preston Grasshoppers, which may prove crucial in their battle against the drop. Second row Sam Brady scored two tries, while prop Jacob Percival and flanker William Hill scored the others.