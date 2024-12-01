Leeds Tykes avenge costly defeat to Fylde as Harrogate stun Otley
The Lancashire outfit lie fourth and inflicted a costly defeat on the Tykes last year, but ultimately the Yorkshire side took a narrow win to remain second, four points behind leaders Lymm.
An early converted try saw Fylde draw first blood, but 12 minutes later Leeds were off the mark with a penalty try after early pressure forced Fylde into errors.
Hooker Aarin Yorke crashed over on 21 minutes to leave Leeds 12-7 ahead at half-time.
The hosts retook the lead with a converted try, but Leeds maintained the same pressure they had shown in the first half and forced Fylde into conceding a third yellow card.
While they were short-handed, Fylde lost the lead with No 8 Ed Brown touching down.
Although the conversion was missed, the Tykes extended their lead with stand-off and head coach Peter Lucock scoring their fourth try to secure a five-point victory and gain revenge for last year’s defeat that ultimately contributed to them missing out on the National Two title to Rotherham Titans.
Harrogate gave their battle against relegation a major boost in emphatic style, beating Yorkshire rivals Otley 39-7.
The home side kept a clean sheet until the last minute, running in five tries for a 39-0 lead before Otley got off the mark late in the game.
Prop Henry Derbyshire’s ninth-minute try was converted by stand-off Tom Steene, who added a penalty on 17 minutes for a 10-0 Harrogate lead.
Centre Nuu Nuu’s 22nd minute try was converted by Steene, and although Nuu Nuu added another on 37 minutes the extras were missed and Harrogate were 22-0 ahead at the break.
There was no let-up for Otley as Harrogate flanker William Hill touched down and Steene converted. The pair combined once again on 59 minutes, and Steene added a penalty shortly after the hour mark to take a healthy lead.
Flanker Sam Hodge had his 79th-minute try converted by Joe Rowntree, but it was little more than a consolation.
Sheffield Tigers were 29-15 winners over fellow strugglers Hull, only their second win of the National Two (North) season so far.
Stand-off Mark Ireland kicked an early penalty but Hull took the lead with prop Tom Bairstow’s sixth-minute try being converted by full-back Fynlay Hobson.
Further tries for Tigers followed from full-back Will Baker, second row Dominic Santamaria and James Long, while Hull’s only other try came from winger Peter Hudson-Kowalewicz.
York gave their Regional One North East promotion hopes a big boost when the second-placed side secured a 20-19 win over leaders Scunthorpe. Previously 11 points adrift of the unbeaten North Lincolnshire outfit, York earned a dramatic win at Heslam Park. York enjoyed a productive first half, keeping Scunthorpe at bay for most of the first 40 minutes while running up a 13-0 lead with right winger Andrzej Peplinski touching down and stand-off Harry Shackleton kicking the conversion and two penalties.
Scunthorpe finally opened their account with a penalty try awarded just before half-time, and they narrowed the gap to 13-12 with an unconverted try shortly after play resumed, with York flanker Joseph Simpson in the sin-bin.
However, the visitors eased the pressure on 46 minutes with Lewis Jackson’s try being converted by Shackleton, and although Scunthorpe salvaged a losing bonus point with a try it wasn’t enough.
Sandal remain third after a 35-26 victory over Blaydon, while Huddersfield were 36-20 winners at Ilkley.
Heath enjoyed a 40-10 win over Driffield, while Cleckheaton were 38-33 winners at Percy Park.