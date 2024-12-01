Leeds Tykes avenge costly defeat to Fylde as Harrogate stun Otley

Some strong defence from Leeds Tykes helped them emerge victorious and maintain their push for the National Two (North) title with a 22-17 win at Fylde.

The Lancashire outfit lie fourth and inflicted a costly defeat on the Tykes last year, but ultimately the Yorkshire side took a narrow win to remain second, four points behind leaders Lymm.

An early converted try saw Fylde draw first blood, but 12 minutes later Leeds were off the mark with a penalty try after early pressure forced Fylde into errors.

Hooker Aarin Yorke crashed over on 21 minutes to leave Leeds 12-7 ahead at half-time.

The hosts retook the lead with a converted try, but Leeds maintained the same pressure they had shown in the first half and forced Fylde into conceding a third yellow card.

While they were short-handed, Fylde lost the lead with No 8 Ed Brown touching down.

Although the conversion was missed, the Tykes extended their lead with stand-off and head coach Peter Lucock scoring their fourth try to secure a five-point victory and gain revenge for last year’s defeat that ultimately contributed to them missing out on the National Two title to Rotherham Titans.

Harrogate gave their battle against relegation a major boost in emphatic style, beating Yorkshire rivals Otley 39-7.

The home side kept a clean sheet until the last minute, running in five tries for a 39-0 lead before Otley got off the mark late in the game.

Prop Henry Derbyshire’s ninth-minute try was converted by stand-off Tom Steene, who added a penalty on 17 minutes for a 10-0 Harrogate lead.

Centre Nuu Nuu’s 22nd minute try was converted by Steene, and although Nuu Nuu added another on 37 minutes the extras were missed and Harrogate were 22-0 ahead at the break.

There was no let-up for Otley as Harrogate flanker William Hill touched down and Steene converted. The pair combined once again on 59 minutes, and Steene added a penalty shortly after the hour mark to take a healthy lead.

Flanker Sam Hodge had his 79th-minute try converted by Joe Rowntree, but it was little more than a consolation.

Sheffield Tigers were 29-15 winners over fellow strugglers Hull, only their second win of the National Two (North) season so far.

Stand-off Mark Ireland kicked an early penalty but Hull took the lead with prop Tom Bairstow’s sixth-minute try being converted by full-back Fynlay Hobson.

Further tries for Tigers followed from full-back Will Baker, second row Dominic Santamaria and James Long, while Hull’s only other try came from winger Peter Hudson-Kowalewicz.

York gave their Regional One North East promotion hopes a big boost when the second-placed side secured a 20-19 win over leaders Scunthorpe. Previously 11 points adrift of the unbeaten North Lincolnshire outfit, York earned a dramatic win at Heslam Park. York enjoyed a productive first half, keeping Scunthorpe at bay for most of the first 40 minutes while running up a 13-0 lead with right winger Andrzej Peplinski touching down and stand-off Harry Shackleton kicking the conversion and two penalties.

Scunthorpe finally opened their account with a penalty try awarded just before half-time, and they narrowed the gap to 13-12 with an unconverted try shortly after play resumed, with York flanker Joseph Simpson in the sin-bin.

However, the visitors eased the pressure on 46 minutes with Lewis Jackson’s try being converted by Shackleton, and although Scunthorpe salvaged a losing bonus point with a try it wasn’t enough.

Sandal remain third after a 35-26 victory over Blaydon, while Huddersfield were 36-20 winners at Ilkley.