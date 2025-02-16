Leeds Tykes' dominant set-piece gives them edge over Sheffield in tense title clash

Leeds Tykes won the battle of the top two with Sheffield RUFC in National Two North as the highly-anticipated Yorkshire derby at The Sycamores did not disappoint.

Leeds’ dominance in the scrum, efficient line-outs, and solid defensive structure proved decisive in a 24-18 victory against a determined Sheffield side.

Tykes director of rugby Pete Seabourne said: “It was a really pleasing result. From minute one to minute 80, we showed what a quality outfit we are. The line-out needs a bit of work, but Sheffield have got the best line-out in the league.

“We were tough and resilient, and the boys stuck together. We could’ve folded when they put us under pressure towards the end, but overall, I’m just really pleased with the win.

Finding a gap: Rhodri Campbell and Thomas Thorpe of Sheffield stand firm to try and stop Eddie Brown of Leeds Tykes punching a way through.

"And now the boys get a well-deserved week off.”

His opposite number at Sheffield, Anthony Posa said: “Firstly, full credit to Leeds, because they dominated certain areas, and we haven’t been dominated like that this year yet.

“So credit where credit is due – they deserved their win. I’m still proud of our guys for how far we’ve come and where we’re at, and to get a point from this game in such a tight competition at the top leaves us very proud.

"We’re playing well above our pay grade in terms of where we are.

Elliot Fisher of Sheffield kicks upfield against Leeds Tykes (Picture: Steve Riding)

“They’re genuinely disappointed in there when they wouldn’t have been a year or two ago.

“Will Dennis returning gave us quite a bit of trouble, as he’s a quality prop and we were missing a couple up front, but there are no excuses from us – we just didn’t have the front-foot ball like we usually do. We’ll keep chasing until there’s no chance.”

From the first whistle, the game was played at a blistering pace. Leeds struck first after an electrifying midfield break by Ewan Evans, who offloaded to captain and hooker Adam Brown. Brown powered through the final defender to score in the corner, with scrum-half Kit Keith adding the conversion.

Leeds’ dominance in the set-piece was evident early on, as they demolished the Sheffield pack in successive scrums.

Adam Brown scores a try for Leeds Tykes in the top of the table win against Sheffield (Picture: Steve Riding)

Their superiority continued, and flanker Jack Smith broke through the defensive line to score under the posts, giving Keith another simple conversion.

Sheffield responded with a spell of possession, but Leeds’ defence held firm. Despite sustained pressure and attacking kicks through midfield, the visitors struggled to create clear- cut chances.

Just before half-time, Sheffield finally broke through after a quick tap penalty five metres out. Replacement Jonny Castleton muscled his way over the line, and scrum-half Elliott Fisher slotted the conversion, reducing the deficit to 14-7 at the break.

The second half began as a war of attrition, with both sides battling for dominance. Leeds full-back Charlie Venables provided the first real spark, making a dangerous line break inside the Sheffield 22.

Minutes later, following a series of tight carries, Leeds spread the ball wide for Venables to finish a well-worked move, with Keith maintaining his flawless kicking record.

Sheffield fought back and, despite being held up initially, eventually found their way over the line. Fisher, however, was unable to convert.

With momentum shifting, the visitors launched wave after wave of attacks, but Leeds remained resolute in defence. Keith knocked over a penalty for the Tykes before Sheffield’s late surge saw them slot two penalties in the final five minutes, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit.

Tykes winger Ewan Evans said: “I feel like we played well in the first half and wore them down, but in the second half, we just defended. Sheffield were good, and they brought it to us.

“We knew it was going to be really physical and that they’ve got some strong ball carriers, who we hoped would run out of steam – but they didn’t.

"We’ve got a week off next week, so we’re going to rest up a bit and get in the physio room, which is a busy place at the minute.”

And his team-mate, Leeds back-row forward, Matt Burke added: “It was a tough one. It felt like we needed a professional performance, and it came at the right time against second in the league.

"The forwards dominated, and we did well to keep them out at the end.”

