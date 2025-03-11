Leeds Tykes gaining speed in title race as they learn lessons from last year's collapse

Leeds Tykes are five games away from never again being asked about the collapse that cost them promotion from National Two North a season ago.

For on Saturday, shortly after their closest rivals for promotion Sheffield lost at Wharfedale, Tykes routed third-placed Lymm in arguably the most emphatic of their 20 victories so far this season.

Coming three weeks after they defeated Sheffield at their Sycamores ground, it has helped Leeds establish a nine-point lead with five games to go in the race to National One. There are still 25 points to play for but the momentum is firmly with the Tykes.

This time last year they held a smaller advantage over Rotherham Titans only to lose twice in the last four games – once at the hands of the Titans – to be overtaken and agonisingly miss out on promotion.

Tom Williams of Leeds Tykes looks to break free from Will Smith of Sheffield during February's clash of National Two North's top two.

For 12 months they have had to answer questions about it, but the collapse used as a motivational tool, rather than allowed to haunt them. Whoever you speak to says they have put the lessons of that chastening experience to good use.

For Peter Seabourne, a former rugby league player with Bradford and Wakefield who is now the union club’s director of rugby, there was one key issue he addressed that is bearing fruit at this crucial time.

“What I took from last year was that the squad wasn’t big enough, it got us right at the death with us losing two out of four,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“Whereas this year we lost four in pre-season but I added 15 to the squad to ensure we had that strength in depth that we needed when it mattered most.

Leeds Tykes hope to have Kieran Davies back to help them over the line in the title race (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“And they’ve all played and contributed, all bar three are fit to complete the season. Two are out for the remainder, but Keiran Davies (pictured, inset) might get back in before the end.”

Utilising time off has also helped. Leeds’ players were given a healthy break over Christmas, and in the wake of their win over Sheffield they used the first training session back as a social event to allow the players to let off a bit of steam.

“Everybody is looking at us, after last year, to slip up, so there’s certain times when you know when the boys need a bit of a break and they’d earned it,” he said.

“I always knew we’d be stronger after Christmas than before and the lads have been building nicely.

“But we still needed them to be focused and perform well and we have been doing. We’ve got five tough games left. If we get our bit right then we can’t be caught. But we won’t get too far ahead ourselves.

“It’s another tough game against Chester on Saturday, on the ‘plastic’ pitch - people think it might suit us but I’m just glad I’m not playing on it!”

Since that social occasion and the huge win over Sheffield, Leeds have beaten Preston Grasshoppers 45-10 and Lymm 52-10.

Instead of slowing down as they were a year ago, Tykes are speeding up.

“The attack has always been there, but the defence we have really been pushing and I’ve been really pleased with them,” said Seabourne.